Advertisement

Favre, Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Friday's ceremony, emceed by Donald Driver, celebrated the careers of Brett Favre and Jordy Nelson.
Friday's ceremony, emceed by Donald Driver, celebrated the careers of Brett Favre and Jordy Nelson.(Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Packers Brett Favre and Jordy Nelson are now officially part of the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.

The duo was inducted Friday evening at the state’s Athletic Hall of Fame at Lac La Belle Golf Club in Oconomowoc.

Favre, who played in a record 299 consecutive games, won the NFL MVP Award three years in a row, and led the team to a Super Bowl Championship against the New England Patriots.

His jersey has been retired by the Packers, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Nelson, who earned the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2016, played with the Packers for 10 years, and ranks third in franchise history in receptions.

He is also the only player in team history to record three seasons with 13+ touchdown receptions, and led the team with nine receptions and a touchdown during the Super Bowl win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During Friday’s induction ceremony, emceed by former Packers wide receiver Donald Driver, Favre and Nelson joined 143 others in the Hall of Fame, which include Vince Lombardi, Hank Aaron, Barry Alvarez, Charles Woodson, Bart Starr, and others.

Driver is the all-time leading wide receiver for the Packers.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 seriously injured following crash involving 3 motorcycles

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the intersection of County Highway S and County Highway PP in the Town of Center at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

Crime

Nashville Police Raid Wrong Apartment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Nashville police officers were decommissioned after raiding the wrong apartment and using excessive force.

Crime

Green Bay police investigate shots fired on the city’s east side

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Green Bay police are investigating a possible shooting on the city’s east side.

News

Navarino Park introduces The Big Chair

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A new photo opportunity is coming to Navarino Park in Green Bay.

Latest News

News

Rally for the post office

Updated: 14 hours ago
The group called for emergency funding and fair and timely processing of election ballots

News

Rally for the postal service

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
People gathered outside the post office in downtown Green Bay to push for emergency funding for the postal service.

News

Neighbor alerts family their Kaukauna house is on fire

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Firefighters say a tenant helped to contain the fire by spraying down a plywood box of firewood with a garden hose.

News

What to expect from the Republican National Convention

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Much of what happens could mimic what the Democrats did, holding much of the event virtually.

News

I-41 crash survivor wants to return Samaritans' blanket

Updated: 17 hours ago
An Upper Michigan woman was one of the 141 people injured in the 2019 pileup

News

Schools, students are better prepared for online learning

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
Schools had to act fast to move students to remote learning in March. Now they're ready with computers and internet access.