2 seriously injured following crash involving 3 motorcycles

ambulance
ambulance(WMTW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOWN OF CENTER, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say they’re continuing to investigate a late Saturday morning crash involving what they say are three motorcycles.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the intersection of County Highway S and County Highway PP in the Town of Center at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, deputies found three motorcycles, and say it appeared the third hit the other two motorcycles as they were slowing to make a right turn onto County Highway PP to attend a local rally.

The Sheriff’s Office says a male was flown to a hospital by a Theda Star Medical helicopter, and a female was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, both were seriously injured.

The names and ages of the two crash victims weren’t immediately released by the Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the crash investigation, the intersection was closed for a few hours.

Authorities say alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

