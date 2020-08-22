Advertisement

1 dead in Waushara Co. crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOWN OF DEERFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one man is dead following a crash early Saturday morning.

According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to County Road B north of County Road C just before 5:30.

The Sheriff’s Office says the northbound vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Authorities say the driver, identified as a 38-year-old Hancock man, died at the scene.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released at this time, and authorities say they will release the man’s identity after they finish investigating the incident.

