Wisconsin today: 826 new cases, 1 death; dial moves on percentage of deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Department of Health Services received results of more than 10,000 coronavirus tests (10,570) for the first time since Saturday, but they showed an increased number and increased percentage of positive results.

The state report on Friday says there are 826 new cases of the coronavirus, with 69,059 cases now identified in the state since February 5. That’s 7.81% of the tests, compared to 7.5% yesterday and 7.03% the day before. It continues an upward trend looking over the past 14 days.

Tests came back positive in 64 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Twenty of them had double- or triple-digit increases, including Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Sheboygan and Winnebago counties.

The death count rose by one to 1,068. There were two new deaths reported, in Outagamie and Milwaukee counties, but the death count was revised down 1 in Oconto County.

The percentage of deaths fell to 1.5% after more than a week-and-a-half at 1.6%. For comparison, on July 21 deaths accounted for 1.95% of known cases, and on June 21 they were 3% of the cases. Health officials say while a lot has been learned about treating COVID-19, the lower death percentage is mostly the result of the coronavirus spreading among younger people -- children and adults in their 20s and 30s, who are more likely to be carriers of the virus than suffer the worst effects of it themselves.

The state says 36 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19. There are currently 367 patients in hospitals, with about one-third of them (120) in intensive care. There are 172 suspected COVID-19 patients in hospitals waiting for test results.

The number of rooms available at hospitals and clinics declined sharply from 26% of beds available Wednesday to 21% on Friday. That still leaves 2,437 beds open, including 311 ICU beds.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports 20 of the state’s 133 hospitals have less than a one week supply of gowns and 13 are running short on paper medical masks. Eleven hospitals still need goggles and 7 need more N95 masks, but that’s an improvement this week.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold)

Wisconsin

Adams - 98 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 30 cases (1 death)

Barron - 347 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 40 cases (1 death)

Brown - 4,739 cases (+57) (57 deaths)

Buffalo - 51 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 33 cases (+2) (1 death)

Calumet - 428 cases (+11) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 293 cases (+5)

Clark – 211 cases (+5) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 310 case (+3) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 94 cases (+1)

Dane - 4,998 cases (+43) (39 deaths)

Dodge - 993 cases (+11) (5 deaths)

Door - 123 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 235 cases (+2)

Dunn - 152 cases (+2)

Eau Claire - 699 cases (+12) (4 deaths)

Florence - 18 cases (+1)

Fond du Lac - 868 cases (+24) (8 deaths)

Forest - 63 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Grant - 414 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

Green - 235 cases (+6) (1 death)

Green Lake - 68 cases (+1)

Iowa - 107 cases (+1)

Iron - 100 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jackson - 66 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 801 cases (+36) (6 deaths)

Juneau - 163 cases (+1) (1 death)

Kenosha - 2,852 cases (+9) (60 deaths)

Kewaunee - 153 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 1,016 cases (+8) (1 death)

Lafayette - 180 cases (+2)

Langlade - 76 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 74 cases (+1) (1 death)

Manitowoc - 436 cases (+7) (1 death)

Marathon - 720 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Marinette - 542 cases (+12) (5 deaths)

Marquette - 81 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 28 cases

Milwaukee – 22,960 (+182) (475 deaths) (+1)

Monroe - 261 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 341 cases (+14) (1 death) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Oneida - 190 cases (+3)

Outagamie - 1,507 cases (+23) (17 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 830 cases (+6) (18 deaths)

Pepin - 46 cases

Pierce - 261 cases (+5) (4 deaths)

Polk - 152 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Portage - 497 cases (+10)

Price - 33 cases

Racine - 3,794 cases (+32) (85 deaths)

Richland - 40 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,535 (+21) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 22 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 560 cases (+13) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 134 cases (+7)

Shawano - 228 cases (+5)

Sheboygan - 917 cases (+14) (8 deaths)

St. Croix - 562 cases (+8) (6 deaths)

Taylor - 79 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Trempealeau - 392 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 84 cases (+4)

Vilas - 88 cases (cases revised -1 by state)

Walworth - 1,573 cases (+27) (25 deaths)

Washburn – 53 cases (+1)

Washington - 1,403 cases (+46) (25 deaths)

Waukesha - 5,138 cases (+75) (70 deaths)

Waupaca - 571 cases (+8) (16 deaths)

Waushara - 132 cases (+4) (1 death)

Winnebago - 1,335 cases (+14 ) (19 deaths)

Wood - 406 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 16 cases (+1)

Baraga - 6 cases

Chippewa - 33 cases

Delta – 97 cases (3 deaths)

Dickinson – 59 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 128 cases (1 death)

Houghton – 48 cases

Iron - 23 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 4 cases

Mackinac - 23 cases (+1)

Marquette - 195 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 177 cases

Ontonagon – 28 cases

Schoolcraft - 13 cases

