WARM AND HUMID WITH OCCASIONAL STORMS

As a front remains stalled across the upper Great Lakes, showers and thunderstorms will develop in Upper Michigan, then eventually drop south into northern Wisconsin this evening. Some of those storms will be strong-to-severe with the potential for heavy downpours, hail, and damaging wind gusts. Storms should diminish in intensity overnight, but remain possible to the north of Green Bay.

It's going to be a muggy night with warm lows staying in the 60s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. Through the morning, spotty storms are possible north and west of the Fox Valley. By the afternoon, hit-or-miss storms could develop anywhere in eastern Wisconsin, but the afternoon won't be a complete washout. There will be a higher chance for rain on Sunday.

Saturday will be very warm and humid with highs in the mid/upper 80s. The heat index could top 90° away from storms. Sunday will be muggy and warm, but not quite as hot with highs staying in the mid 80s. We're back into the upper 80s on Monday with mid 80s for much of the rest of next week. The storm chances through mid-week will likely remain to the north of the Fox Valley. There will be a cold front passing through Thursday which could trigger a round of more widespread rain. Look for a slight cool-down and lower humidity for the end of next week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

FRIDAY: W/S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3'

SATURDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Humid with increasing clouds. Thunder NORTH. LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Very warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered storms... especially north and west. HIGH: 87 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. Good chance for storms. Warm and muggy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Very warm and muggy. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Thunder north? HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid with thunder NORTH. Sun and clouds. HIGH: 87 LOW 66

THURSDAY: Warm and humid once again. Partly cloudy with scattered storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with lower humidity. A little cooler. HIGH: 79

