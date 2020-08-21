WARM & A BIT HUMID... STORM CHANCES INTO SUNDAY

We have partly cloudy skies across the area. Temperatures will be about as warm as they were yesterday, with highs in the 80s. It’s also going to be somewhat humid as southwest winds continue to draw in more Gulf Of Mexico moisture.

A stalled out front continues to hug the Upper Michigan border... That’s where an isolated thunderstorm could pop up this afternoon or evening. Otherwise, the bulk of the area will probably stay dry today.

Incoming low pressure will help push this stubborn front farther south into Wisconsin this weekend. Look for a SLIGHT chance of showers and storms on Saturday, followed by a 50-50 chance of rain and thunderstorms on Sunday. So yes, the weekend will NOT be a washout, but wet weather is more likely during the second half. There might be a few storms with downpours and gusty winds, but in general the risk of severe weather is LOW.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and a bit humid... A stray storm is possible NORTH. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. A balmy night... Maybe thunder NORTH. LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. A chance of evening thunderstorms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and humid. A 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Thunder possible NORTH. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, breezy and humid. Thunder possible LATE. HIGH: 87 LOW 65

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Humid again. HIGH: 83

