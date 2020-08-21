Advertisement

WARM & A BIT HUMID... STORM CHANCES INTO SUNDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have partly cloudy skies across the area. Temperatures will be about as warm as they were yesterday, with highs in the 80s. It’s also going to be somewhat humid as southwest winds continue to draw in more Gulf Of Mexico moisture.

A stalled out front continues to hug the Upper Michigan border... That’s where an isolated thunderstorm could pop up this afternoon or evening. Otherwise, the bulk of the area will probably stay dry today.

Incoming low pressure will help push this stubborn front farther south into Wisconsin this weekend. Look for a SLIGHT chance of showers and storms on Saturday, followed by a 50-50 chance of rain and thunderstorms on Sunday. So yes, the weekend will NOT be a washout, but wet weather is more likely during the second half. There might be a few storms with downpours and gusty winds, but in general the risk of severe weather is LOW.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and a bit humid... A stray storm is possible NORTH. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. A balmy night... Maybe thunder NORTH. LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. A chance of evening thunderstorms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and humid. A 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Thunder possible NORTH. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, breezy and humid. Thunder possible LATE. HIGH: 87 LOW 65

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Humid again. HIGH: 83

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humid Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dew points will hover between the low and middle 60s, so it will feel humid again.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chances of rain this weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
Friday will stay mostly dry

Forecast

MAINLY DRY FRIDAY, STORMS SATURDAY

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid

Updated: 18 hours ago
Our temperatures over the next couple days will be about 10 degrees above average for late August.

Latest News

Forecast

WARM, HUMID & BREEZY... THUNDER POSSIBLE FAR NORTH

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average temps

Updated: 21 hours ago
The combination of mostly sunny skies and a southwest breeze, will push today’s high temperatures well into the 80s.

Forecast

WARM, HUMID & BREEZY... THUNDER POSSIBLE FAR NORTH

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humid day

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT
Skies return to mostly sunny conditions Thursday with warm highs in the low to middle 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Humid weather on its way

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: Humid weather on its way

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Humid conditions return Thursday

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: Humid conditions return Thursday