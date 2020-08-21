Advertisement

UWO receives multiple bomb threat calls

UWO is one of a number of universities to receive these bomb threats.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - UW Oshkosh received multiple bomb threats Thursday night, according to campus officials.

No bombs were located. Police continue to investigate.

Calls came in between 10:30 p.m. and 10:41 p.m. The UWO Police dispatch center received calls from multiple phone numbers. A “distorted” voice referred to “nail bombs” on “campus.” The calls did not specifically reference UWO.

The distorted voice was the same on each call, according to campus officials.

“Anytime we receive calls like this, we have to treat it seriously,” said Capt. Chris Tarmann of the UWO Police Department. “We brought in our bomb dog to check our campus buildings and worked with Fond du Lac and Menasha police departments to check our campuses in those communities.”

UWO will welcome students back to its campuses in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Fox Cities on Sept. 9.

