Advertisement

US Postal Service launches new Election Mail website

Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service announced its new Election Mail website Friday, part of its effort to inform voters and officials ahead of the November election, the agency stated.

“The American public can rely on the United States Postal Service to fulfill our role in the electoral process,” the website states. “We provide a secure, efficient and effective way for citizens to participate when policymakers decide to use mail as part of their elections. We have a robust and tested process for proper handling and timely delivery of election mail.”

The website is in response to expected increases in mail-in voting for the Nov. 3 Election Day amid the coronavirus pandemic. The USPS said in a news release that it provides links to federal election resources as well as state-specific resources, as well as links to resources supporting the participation of overseas and military voters.

The USPS also encouraged voters to request and submit their ballots as early as possible.

The website was announced the same day as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy answered questions in a Senate committee hearing on recent mail delays.

Several states have filed lawsuits against the USPS, claiming changes in policies will undermine mail-in voting.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Schools, students are better prepared for remote learning

Updated: moments ago
When schools moved classes online in March, it wasn't planned and it was very sudden.

National

Former sailor details misconduct by SEALs pulled from Iraq

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Navy intelligence specialist Colleen Grace was asleep on a remote air base in Iraq in 2019 when she was woken up by knocking on the door next to her room, and then a voice she recognized.

News

40% of latest coronavirus tests positive at Green Bay Correctional

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Department of Corrections says about 500 tests are still pending.

News

I-41 crash survivor looking for owners of blanket

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
A survivor from the massive I-41 pileup in February of 2019 is hoping to be reunited with the kind people who came to her aid.

News

Police: No foul play in death at Colburn Pool

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A heavy law enforcement presence could be seen in the area of Colburn Park early Sunday afternoon after police say a body was found in the deep end of Colburn Pool Sunday morning.

Latest News

Crime

Man stabbed to death in Manitowoc

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say the suspect went to another home, showered and changed clothes.

National

California man uses cans of Bud Light to extinguish flames from wildfire

Updated: 1 hours ago
A California man was trying to protect his home from the LNU Lightning Complex fire, and he used the only thing he had to put out the flames — beer.

National

Postmaster grilled by lawmakers amid mail-in voting battles

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The head of the United States Postal Service was under scrutiny today on Capitol Hill.

News

Wisconsin today: 826 new cases, 1 death; dial moves on percentage of deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The percentage of deaths fell to 1.5% on Friday.

National

California man uses cans of beers to stop fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A man used cans of beer to help extinguish a fire on his California property.