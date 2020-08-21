Advertisement

Trump cabinet member rolls out hunting and fishing expansion in Green Bay

The rule opens up 2.3 million of acres at refuges and national fish hatcheries.
U.S. Secretary of Interior visits Green Bay
U.S. Secretary of Interior visits Green Bay(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Trump cabinet member David L. Bernhardt visited Green Bay Friday to announce the roll out of a rule expanding hunting and fishing opportunities at national wildlife refuges in the country.

Bernhardt serves as U.S. Secretary of the Interior. He discussed the federal hunting and fishing land expansion at Smokey’s on the Bay, a fishing and tackle shop on Bay Beach Road.

The rule opens up 2.3 million of acres at refuges and national fish hatcheries. The rule is part of the Trump administration’s push to allow recreation on public land.

“Here’s the reality. America’s hunters and anglers are our true conservationists. Most of the funding that goes for conservation activities for wildlife start right here with the purchase of a license or purchase of equipment,” says Bernhardt.

Hunters will have more access to National Wildlife Refuges and anglers will be able to sport fish at more National Fish Hatcheries.

Trump cabinet official announcement

FIRST ALERT: Trump cabinet member David L. Bernhardt is in Green Bay to make a "major conservation announcement."

Posted by WBAY TV-2 on Friday, August 21, 2020

CLICK HERE for more information on the expansion.

CLICK HERE for a state-by-state list of refuges and hatcheries open to hunting and fishing.

In Wisconsin, Horicon National Wildlife Refuge hunters will be allowed to hunt several species, including bobcat, fox, skunk, and black bear, on areas open to hunting.

“Our goal has been to look and align our regulations with state regulations,” says Bernhardt.

In 2019, the department opened 1.4 million acres of federal land for hunting and fishing.

The Department of the Interior is responsible for overseeing national parks, wildlife refuges, monuments and public lands.

U.S. Rep Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin) joined the secretary for the announcement.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Green Bay’s East Mason Street reopens to traffic Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
"The roadway is scheduled to be open to traffic prior to the afternoon peak," reads a statement from Green Bay Public Works.

Crime

UWO receives multiple bomb threat calls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
No bombs were located. Police continue to investigate.

Crime

Man bound over for trial in deadly Oshkosh shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
The shooting happened Aug. 4 at a home in the 1700 block of Minnesota Street.

Consumer First Alert

State extends ban on utility disconnections amid COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A PSC survey of nearly 200 utilities shows about a third of Wisconsin’s 1.4 million households are behind on their utility bills.

Latest News

Crime

Third teen arrested in 11-year-old Wisconsin girl’s death

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officers have already arrested two other teenagers, 19-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Helping kids cope with a sense of loss

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kathryn Bracho
As children face an unconventional school year, they may be feeling a sense of loss.

News

WATCH: Local Marcus Theatres reopening

Updated: 7 hours ago
The cinema chain opens with safety protocols.

News

WATCH: Back 2 School and grief

Updated: 7 hours ago
How to help kids cope with a sense of loss.

News

Power 2 Choose: Robin Tinnon of We All Rise

Updated: 13 hours ago
Robin Tinnon describes growing up as a Black child in Green Bay and what it takes to build community.

News

Kanye West doesn't make Wisconsin ballot

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said the campaign missed the deadline