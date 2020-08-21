Advertisement

Third teen arrested in 11-year-old Wisconsin girl’s death

Anisa Scott was shot and killed.
Anisa Scott
Anisa Scott(via Boys and Girls Club of Dane County)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Police in Madison have arrested a third teenager in connection with an 11-year-old girl’s shooting death.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that officers arrested the 17-year-old boy on Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Vic Wahl said during a news conference that the boy was armed with a handgun when he was arrested.

Officers have already arrested two other teenagers, 19-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown, in connection with Anisa Scott’s death. Both of them were charged with homicide on Tuesday.

Investigators believe Scott was riding in a car through Madison on Aug. 11 when another car chased her vehicle down and opened fire on it. Scott was shot in the head and taken off life support two days later.

Police believe the driver of Scott’s vehicle was the target and Carreon, Brown and the 17-year-old all were in the car from which the shots were fired.

According to the complaint, Carreon said Brown fired the first shot and another person in the car fired the second time. Carreon said he had also been told to turn the car around so Brown could shoot again.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

