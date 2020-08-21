Teens arrested after stolen car spree in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two teens were taken into custody Thursday morning after a stolen car crime spree in Sturgeon Bay.

At 3:30 a.m., Sturgeon Bay Police responded vehicle that crashed into a tree on the city’s west side. Police arrived to find a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl standing by the vehicle. As officers approached, the teens ran away.

The vehicle had been stolen from a garage on the city’s east side.

At 6:25 a.m., police were called to a west side home for another stolen vehicle report. Door County K-9 Odin was called in to help track the suspects.

At 7:01 a.m., a third vehicle was reported stolen from a west side home.

At 8 a.m., an officer was searching an east side apartment complex and spotted the stolen vehicle. The vehicle drove around the apartment complex and parked. The suspects ran away.

Police chased them toward the 900 block of Egg Harbor Road and Georgia Street. That’s where the teens split up. The boy stole another car from a home on Georgia Street. He took off at a high rate of speed “directly at two police officers” on foot in a parking lot, police say. The car missed them by about 20 feet.

The boy sped down Jefferson Street before crashing into a building in the 200 block of North 7th Avenue. He ran from the car but was taken into custody near the scene.

The girl was taken into custody in the 800 block of Georgia Street.

Police say citizens offered up tips of suspicious people and that helped police find the teens.

No one was hurt during the incident. No names were released.

Police are recommending these charges to the Door County District Attorney’s Office.

Operate a Vehicle without Owner’s Consent 2 Felony counts and 2 Misdemeanor counts

Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

Burglary

Battery or Threat to Law Enforcement Officer

Recklessly Endangering Safety

Fail to Notify Police of an Accident

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude an Officer

