SCATTERED STORMS AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND

Warm and humid weather continues today with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. As a front remains draped across the upper Great Lakes today, showers and thunderstorms will develop in the U.P., then drop south into northern Wisconsin overnight.

A few ongoing showers or storms are possible early Saturday morning, but they’ll mainly be northwest of Green Bay. Additional showers and storms will develop mainly after the noon hour. Then, after a lull in the storms on Sunday morning, further storms will be possible Sunday afternoon. The risk of severe weather is LOW over the weekend, but gusty wind, heavy downpours, and hail will be possible. Also, the whole weekend won’t be a complete washout, there will still be times of dry weather. So if you’re planning on being outdoors just make sure to stay up to date on the latest weather information.

Next week begins dry and all of next week will be at or above average in terms of temperatures.

Next week begins dry and all of next week will be at or above average in terms of temperatures.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and a bit humid... A stray storm is possible NORTH. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. A balmy night... Maybe thunder NORTH. LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. A chance of evening thunderstorms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and humid. A 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Thunder possible NORTH. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, breezy and humid. Thunder possible LATE. HIGH: 86 LOW 66

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Humid again. HIGH: 83

