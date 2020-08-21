Advertisement

SCATTERED STORMS AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warm and humid weather continues today with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. As a front remains draped across the upper Great Lakes today, showers and thunderstorms will develop in the U.P., then drop south into northern Wisconsin overnight.

A few ongoing showers or storms are possible early Saturday morning, but they’ll mainly be northwest of Green Bay. Additional showers and storms will develop mainly after the noon hour. Then, after a lull in the storms on Sunday morning, further storms will be possible Sunday afternoon. The risk of severe weather is LOW over the weekend, but gusty wind, heavy downpours, and hail will be possible. Also, the whole weekend won’t be a complete washout, there will still be times of dry weather. So if you’re planning on being outdoors just make sure to stay up to date on the latest weather information.

Next week begins dry and all of next week will be at or above average in terms of temperatures.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and a bit humid... A stray storm is possible NORTH. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. A balmy night... Maybe thunder NORTH. LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. A chance of evening thunderstorms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and humid. A 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Thunder possible NORTH. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, breezy and humid. Thunder possible LATE. HIGH: 86 LOW 66

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Humid again. HIGH: 83

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend storm track

Updated: 34 minutes ago
There might be a few storms with downpours and gusty winds, but in general the risk of severe weather is LOW.

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend storm chances

Updated: 4 hours ago
The weekend will NOT be a washout, but wet weather is more likely during the second half.

Forecast

WARM & A BIT HUMID... STORM CHANCES INTO SUNDAY

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humid Friday

Updated: 8 hours ago
Dew points will hover between the low and middle 60s, so it will feel humid again.

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chances of rain this weekend

Updated: 19 hours ago
Friday will stay mostly dry

Forecast

MAINLY DRY FRIDAY, STORMS SATURDAY

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT
Our temperatures over the next couple days will be about 10 degrees above average for late August.

Forecast

WARM, HUMID & BREEZY... THUNDER POSSIBLE FAR NORTH

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average temps

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT
The combination of mostly sunny skies and a southwest breeze, will push today’s high temperatures well into the 80s.

Forecast

WARM, HUMID & BREEZY... THUNDER POSSIBLE FAR NORTH

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...