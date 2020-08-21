Advertisement

Rally for the postal service

By Kati Anderson
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some in the Green Bay community rallied behind the U.S. Postal Service on Friday -- with a literal rally in front of the post office.

People gathered outside the post office on Monroe St. in downtown Green Bay to push for emergency funding for the postal service.

As we’ve been reporting, recent operational changes are being scrutinized amid widespread reports of delivery delays nationwide, including cutting overtime hours, removing mailboxes, and dismantling mail processing machines. These delays come at the same time states are preparing for more voters to use mail-in ballots in the November election.

“About seven weeks ago we disconnected a letter sorting machine in Green Bay, and over the last six weeks we disconnected two more letter sorting machines. We had 10 sorting machines. We went down to seven. We reconnected one that’s for emergency use only,” Kelly Heaney of the American Postal Workers Union’s Northeast Wisconsin Area chapter said.

Heany continued, “The disruption of mail has been very minimal. We have lost a lot of mail volume due to COVID, and the businesses are not doing mailings for letters. The only concern I have is, come election time, if we don’t have the other machines hooked up and we need them in an emergency situation, we won’t be able to utilize those machines.”

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers the postal service will prioritize election ballots and said ballots mailed at least seven days before election day will be delivered and counted. Heany said that’s “a great unknown.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

I-41 crash survivor wants to return Samaritans' blanket

Updated: 15 minutes ago
An Upper Michigan woman was one of the 141 people injured in the 2019 pileup

News

Schools, students are better prepared for online learning

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Tia Johnson
Schools had to act fast to move students to remote learning in March. Now they're ready with computers and internet access.

News

Home sales spike

Updated: 1 hour ago
Home buyers have more confidence -- and low rates

News

Boy hurt in bicycle accident at High Cliff State Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Deputies say the 12-year-old boy's injuries won't be life-threatening.

Latest News

News

Secretary of the Interior expands local fishing, hunting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Secretary David Bernhardt announced new opportunities at national wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries.

News

Post Office rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
Organizers want emergency funding for the postal service

News

Home sales rise nearly 25 percent in July

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
House sales rose nearly 25 percent in july according to the National Association of Realtors, which marks two straight months of record-breaking gains.

News

Increase in drunk driving deaths, arrests prompts push for safe driving campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign begins as the number of drunk driving deaths and arrests in Brown County continues to rise.

News

Drunk driving on the rise again

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police have more concerns as "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement begins

News

Schools, students are better prepared for remote learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
When schools moved classes online in March, it wasn't planned and it was very sudden.