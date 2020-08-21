Rally for the postal service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some in the Green Bay community rallied behind the U.S. Postal Service on Friday -- with a literal rally in front of the post office.

People gathered outside the post office on Monroe St. in downtown Green Bay to push for emergency funding for the postal service.

As we’ve been reporting, recent operational changes are being scrutinized amid widespread reports of delivery delays nationwide, including cutting overtime hours, removing mailboxes, and dismantling mail processing machines. These delays come at the same time states are preparing for more voters to use mail-in ballots in the November election.

“About seven weeks ago we disconnected a letter sorting machine in Green Bay, and over the last six weeks we disconnected two more letter sorting machines. We had 10 sorting machines. We went down to seven. We reconnected one that’s for emergency use only,” Kelly Heaney of the American Postal Workers Union’s Northeast Wisconsin Area chapter said.

Heany continued, “The disruption of mail has been very minimal. We have lost a lot of mail volume due to COVID, and the businesses are not doing mailings for letters. The only concern I have is, come election time, if we don’t have the other machines hooked up and we need them in an emergency situation, we won’t be able to utilize those machines.”

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers the postal service will prioritize election ballots and said ballots mailed at least seven days before election day will be delivered and counted. Heany said that’s “a great unknown.”

