Advertisement

Police: No foul play in death at Colburn Pool

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police have closed their investigation into a body found in Colburn Pool in Green Bay Sunday morning.

Police say a man jumped the fence at the pool overnight and lifeguards found his body at the bottom of the deep end of the pool around 11 A.M.

Since then, police interviewed the victim’s relatives and friends, issued a search warrant, gathered evidence and reviewed preliminary autopsy results to reach the conclusion that there was no foul play in the man’s death.

Police say they’re not releasing any more details or the victim’s name out of respect to the man and his family.

Colburn Pool was closed for a couple of days after the incident.

Colburn Park police presence
Colburn Park police presence(WBAY Staff)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Schools, students are better prepared for remote learning

Updated: moments ago
When schools moved classes online in March, it wasn't planned and it was very sudden.

News

40% of latest coronavirus tests positive at Green Bay Correctional

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Department of Corrections says about 500 tests are still pending.

News

I-41 crash survivor looking for owners of blanket

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
A survivor from the massive I-41 pileup in February of 2019 is hoping to be reunited with the kind people who came to her aid.

Crime

Man stabbed to death in Manitowoc

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say the suspect went to another home, showered and changed clothes.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin today: 826 new cases, 1 death; dial moves on percentage of deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The percentage of deaths fell to 1.5% on Friday.

Crime

Teens arrested after stolen car spree in Sturgeon Bay

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
No one was hurt during the incident.

News

Kanye West fails to qualify on Ohio ballot in November

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On Thursday, Wisconsin election officials decided to keep West off the battleground state’s presidential ballot because his campaign turned his nomination papers moments after the deadline.

News

Trump cabinet member rolls out hunting and fishing expansion in Green Bay

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Department of the Interior is responsible for overseeing national parks, wildlife refuges, monuments and public lands.

News

Green Bay’s East Mason Street reopens to traffic Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
"The roadway is scheduled to be open to traffic prior to the afternoon peak," reads a statement from Green Bay Public Works.

Crime

UWO receives multiple bomb threat calls

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
No bombs were located. Police continue to investigate.