Police: No foul play in death at Colburn Pool

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police have closed their investigation into a body found in Colburn Pool in Green Bay Sunday morning.

Police say a man jumped the fence at the pool overnight and lifeguards found his body at the bottom of the deep end of the pool around 11 A.M.

Since then, police interviewed the victim’s relatives and friends, issued a search warrant, gathered evidence and reviewed preliminary autopsy results to reach the conclusion that there was no foul play in the man’s death.

Police say they’re not releasing any more details or the victim’s name out of respect to the man and his family.

Colburn Pool was closed for a couple of days after the incident.

Colburn Park police presence (WBAY Staff)

