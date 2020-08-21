Advertisement

Man stabbed to death in Manitowoc

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police took a 40-year-old man in custody Friday morning for a murder on Marshall Street Thursday night.

Police were called at 8:30 about a man being stabbed. They found a 32-year-old Manitowoc man on the ground outside the home. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the attacker left before they got to the scene. Authorities identified their suspect as Craig Holtz.

They say he went to a north-side home, showered, changed clothes, then got a ride to another north-side address. He was taken into custody after a large police response, including the SWAT team.

Police are seeking a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

For now, Holtz is in the Manitowoc County Jail on a probation hold. Online court records show he has previous convictions for substantial battery, and he’s currently facing drug charges. Court records say he has New Holstein address.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information that could help the investigation. Call Detective McGinty at (920) 686-6583 or the shift commander at (920) 686-6551.

The Wisconsin Crime Lab is helping the police department with the case.

