Advertisement

Man bound over for trial in deadly Oshkosh shooting

Joshua Aide, 39, appeared before a Winnebago County Judge Thursday for a preliminary hearing
Joshua Aide mugshot from Winnebago Co. Jail
Joshua Aide mugshot from Winnebago Co. Jail(Winnebago Co. Jail)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been bound over for trial in a shooting that killed a man and injured two people in Oshkosh.

Joshua Aide, 39, appeared before a Winnebago County Judge Thursday for a preliminary hearing on counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. The court determined there was probable cause a felony was committed in the cash and bound Aide over for trial.

Aide pleaded not guilty to the charges. He’s being held on a $6 million cash bond.

The shooting happened Aug. 4 at a home in the 1700 block of Minnesota Street.

Prosecutors say Aide went to the home and shot his ex-girlfriend Rebecca Borkowski, 33. She was shot in the ear and a bullet traveled into the back of her head. She suffered a fractured skull, but survived.

Officials say Aide turned his gun on Borkowski’s father, James Gruettner. The 59-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Survivor John Miller, 57, was shot in the side of the face. He also survived.

Miller told police he was at the home on Minnesota Street to fix Borkowski’s vehicle. As he finished, he saw Joshua Aide and heard “pop” noises.

Miller stated Aide had threatened him earlier in the day by saying “you better not touch the car” and told him not to be at Rebecca’s home.

Rebecca Borkowski told officers that Aide had shot her. Rebecca said she had been working on the vehicle with her father and Miller. She co-owned the vehicle with Aide.

Borkowski remembered speaking with Aide on the phone earlier in the evening. They talked about their relationship being “done for good.” She told him that Miller was doing some mechanical work on their vehicle. “The defendant became upset over the fact that someone was going to be working on his vehicle,” reads the criminal complaint.

Aide showed up at the home. He walked toward Rebecca with a small black handgun with a red laser at the end of it, according to the complaint. He pointed the gun at Rebecca’s head. She said, “Joshua, what the f---?!”

Police found a .380 caliber shell casings at the scene. Aide was known to have a .380 handgun.

Aide fled the scene after the shooting. He was located about 11:37 p.m. that night in Green County. He was near his home in Monticello.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Consumer First Alert

State extends ban on utility disconnections amid COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A PSC survey of nearly 200 utilities shows about a third of Wisconsin’s 1.4 million households are behind on their utility bills.

Crime

Third teen arrested in 11-year-old Wisconsin girl’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officers have already arrested two other teenagers, 19-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Helping kids cope with a sense of loss

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kathryn Bracho
As children face an unconventional school year, they may be feeling a sense of loss.

News

WATCH: Local Marcus Theatres reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
The cinema chain opens with safety protocols.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Back 2 School and grief

Updated: 4 hours ago
How to help kids cope with a sense of loss.

News

Power 2 Choose: Robin Tinnon of We All Rise

Updated: 10 hours ago
Robin Tinnon describes growing up as a Black child in Green Bay and what it takes to build community.

News

Kanye West doesn't make Wisconsin ballot

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said the campaign missed the deadline

Power 2 Change

Power 2 Change: Robin Tinnon of We All Rise

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cami Rapson
"This savior mentality that we’ve created as a culture -- Black folks don’t need to be saved. They need to be loved, they need to be invested in, they need to be provided resources that will help them to be successful."

Power 2 Change

Power 2 Change extended interview: Robin Tinnon of We All Rise

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cami Rapson
Robin Tinnon saw a need to support families after providing program and education for Black youth in our community.

News

Kanye West kept off Wisconsin presidential ballot

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Rapper Kanye West will not be on the Wisconsin ballot after a 5-1 vote by state election commissioners to deny the petition, saying it came in a few minutes late.