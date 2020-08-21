Man bound over for trial in deadly Oshkosh shooting

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been bound over for trial in a shooting that killed a man and injured two people in Oshkosh.

Joshua Aide, 39, appeared before a Winnebago County Judge Thursday for a preliminary hearing on counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. The court determined there was probable cause a felony was committed in the cash and bound Aide over for trial.

Aide pleaded not guilty to the charges. He’s being held on a $6 million cash bond.

The shooting happened Aug. 4 at a home in the 1700 block of Minnesota Street.

Prosecutors say Aide went to the home and shot his ex-girlfriend Rebecca Borkowski, 33. She was shot in the ear and a bullet traveled into the back of her head. She suffered a fractured skull, but survived.

Officials say Aide turned his gun on Borkowski’s father, James Gruettner. The 59-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Survivor John Miller, 57, was shot in the side of the face. He also survived.

Miller told police he was at the home on Minnesota Street to fix Borkowski’s vehicle. As he finished, he saw Joshua Aide and heard “pop” noises.

Miller stated Aide had threatened him earlier in the day by saying “you better not touch the car” and told him not to be at Rebecca’s home.

Rebecca Borkowski told officers that Aide had shot her. Rebecca said she had been working on the vehicle with her father and Miller. She co-owned the vehicle with Aide.

Borkowski remembered speaking with Aide on the phone earlier in the evening. They talked about their relationship being “done for good.” She told him that Miller was doing some mechanical work on their vehicle. “The defendant became upset over the fact that someone was going to be working on his vehicle,” reads the criminal complaint.

Aide showed up at the home. He walked toward Rebecca with a small black handgun with a red laser at the end of it, according to the complaint. He pointed the gun at Rebecca’s head. She said, “Joshua, what the f---?!”

Police found a .380 caliber shell casings at the scene. Aide was known to have a .380 handgun.

Aide fled the scene after the shooting. He was located about 11:37 p.m. that night in Green County. He was near his home in Monticello.

