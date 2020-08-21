I-41 crash survivor looking for owners of blanket

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -A woman from Upper Michigan is looking for the good Samaritans who came to her aid last year. Twenty year old Katie Kleikamp was one of more than a hundred people injured in that massive pileup on I-41 in February of 2019.

Katie Kleikamp doesn't remember anything from this big pileup on I-41 in Winnebago County 18-months ago. It's probably a good thing she can't recall the impact of the crash that crumpled hundreds of vehicles.

Kleikamp says, "I think I'm actually really lucky to even be here. My trunk was in my backseat. I'm surprised I walked away with only the little bit of injuries I had."

Kkleikamp survived, but definitely didn’t walk away from the scene. In fact, she broke two bones in her right arm, had four broken ribs, a bruised lung, a concussion, along with a large hematoma on her leg. Her injuries were so severe she spent five days in the hospital-- after two good Samaritans, seen here in this picture, helped the paramedics transport her to an ambulance.

"They took me across the barrier, into their own personal truck, drove me all the way to the ambulance in the front of the line to put me into it and carried me back over the barrier and gave me the blanket," says Kleikamp.

She still has that blanket, adding, "It's white with gray and it's fuzzy on one side and smooth on the other."

And now she's hoping to reunite with the kind people who wrapped her in it on that scary day.

She says, "Just to reach out to them to say thank you would mean a lot. I'm sure they would like to hear from me or wondering if I'm ok and doing good."

This isn’t the first time she’s tried to find those good Samaritans. Just days after the crash a family friend posted about the blanket on Facebook -- looking for its owners. Too traumatized from the crash Kleikamp wasn’t ready to talk about it at the time, now she is and she’s looking for answers.

"I just want to know more information," she says, Adding, "What happened? Why did they help me? I just want to thank them personally."

And let them know how much she appreciated their kindness.

