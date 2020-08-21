Home sales rise nearly 25 percent in July

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - House sales rose nearly 25 percent in july according to the National Association of Realtors, which marks two straight months of record-breaking gains.

Realtors in the Fox Valley have noticed the boost.

“Everything is selling,” said Dylan Diersen, First Weber Sales Manager in Appleton and Neenah.

“Houses are moving incredibly quickly,” said Jamie Blau, who is a realtor with the Ben Bartozalli Real Estate Tema.

It’s a significant jump that’s led to one of the busiest times they’ve ever had.

“We see that home prices are going up about six percent this year, last month in July was the second highest month of home sales since 2017,” said Blau.

“I ran the numbers we have for the first part of this year with the first part of last year and we’re about 25 percent up based on that, too so that’s quite an increase,” said Diersen.

Diersen believes a few factors have led to this current sellers’ market.

“We stopped doing a lot of building after the crash in 2008, so that halted a lot of inventory now that would’ve been built,” said Diersen. “We also have two of the largest demographics looking, one to downsize and one to buy their first house. So those two demographics have kind of collided on the market.”

Blau has noted the high demand as well and says that holds true beyond the Fox Valley market.

“In Brown County I think there were 503 pending sales and only 297 houses on the market,” said Blau.

Both also mentioned another factor.

“Interest rates are great right now,” said Blau. “We understand that 30-year fixed mortgages are staying below 3 percent, so I think money is cheap so people are looking to find their new home.”

Because it is a seller’s market, there’s some things buyers should keep in mind.

“Don’t go buying too emotionally,” said Diersen. “Obviously a home purchase is emotional but you know, we see offers 50, 60, 80 grand over list. Just be cautious. Be smart about what you’re doing.”

“Be prepared, know what you’re looking for and know what you want,” said Blau. “You just have to make decisions very quickly.”

But Dierson and Blau ultimately recommend one thing above the rest.

“Obviously trust your realtor, be connecting with a good one that can walk you through it,” said Diersen.

“Find someone you can trust and you can have a good time because this is supposed to be fun. I get that it gets a little stressful, but it’s supposed to be fun,” said Blau. “So if you can find someone you can trust to get you through that, you’ll be in good shape.”

