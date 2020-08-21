Advertisement

Home sales rise nearly 25 percent in July

House sales up
House sales up(WBAY)
By Dakota Sherek
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - House sales rose nearly 25 percent in july according to the National Association of Realtors, which marks two straight months of record-breaking gains.

Realtors in the Fox Valley have noticed the boost.

“Everything is selling,” said Dylan Diersen, First Weber Sales Manager in Appleton and Neenah.

“Houses are moving incredibly quickly,” said Jamie Blau, who is a realtor with the Ben Bartozalli Real Estate Tema.

It’s a significant jump that’s led to one of the busiest times they’ve ever had.

“We see that home prices are going up about six percent this year, last month in July was the second highest month of home sales since 2017,” said Blau.

“I ran the numbers we have for the first part of this year with the first part of last year and we’re about 25 percent up based on that, too so that’s quite an increase,” said Diersen.

Diersen believes a few factors have led to this current sellers’ market.

“We stopped doing a lot of building after the crash in 2008, so that halted a lot of inventory now that would’ve been built,” said Diersen. “We also have two of the largest demographics looking, one to downsize and one to buy their first house. So those two demographics have kind of collided on the market.”

Blau has noted the high demand as well and says that holds true beyond the Fox Valley market.

“In Brown County I think there were 503 pending sales and only 297 houses on the market,” said Blau.

Both also mentioned another factor.

“Interest rates are great right now,” said Blau. “We understand that 30-year fixed mortgages are staying below 3 percent, so I think money is cheap so people are looking to find their new home.”

Because it is a seller’s market, there’s some things buyers should keep in mind.

“Don’t go buying too emotionally,” said Diersen. “Obviously a home purchase is emotional but you know, we see offers 50, 60, 80 grand over list. Just be cautious. Be smart about what you’re doing.”

“Be prepared, know what you’re looking for and know what you want,” said Blau. “You just have to make decisions very quickly.”

But Dierson and Blau ultimately recommend one thing above the rest.

“Obviously trust your realtor, be connecting with a good one that can walk you through it,” said Diersen.

“Find someone you can trust and you can have a good time because this is supposed to be fun. I get that it gets a little stressful, but it’s supposed to be fun,” said Blau. “So if you can find someone you can trust to get you through that, you’ll be in good shape.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Secretary of the Interior expands local fishing, hunting

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Secretary David Bernhardt announced new opportunities at national wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries.

News

Post Office rally

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Organizers want emergency funding for the postal service

News

Increase in drunk driving deaths, arrests prompts push for safe driving campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign begins as the number of drunk driving deaths and arrests in Brown County continues to rise.

News

Drunk driving on the rise again

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police have more concerns as "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement begins

Latest News

News

Schools, students are better prepared for remote learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
When schools moved classes online in March, it wasn't planned and it was very sudden.

News

40% of latest coronavirus tests positive at Green Bay Correctional

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Department of Corrections says about 500 tests are still pending.

News

I-41 crash survivor looking for owners of blanket

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
A survivor from the massive I-41 pileup in February of 2019 is hoping to be reunited with the kind people who came to her aid.

News

Police: No foul play in death at Colburn Pool

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A heavy law enforcement presence could be seen in the area of Colburn Park early Sunday afternoon after police say a body was found in the deep end of Colburn Pool Sunday morning.

Crime

Man stabbed to death in Manitowoc

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say the suspect went to another home, showered and changed clothes.

News

Wisconsin today: 826 new cases, 1 death; dial moves on percentage of deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The percentage of deaths fell to 1.5% on Friday.