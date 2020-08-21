Advertisement

Green Bay’s East Mason Street reopens to traffic Friday

The project was completed on schedule.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s East Mason Street reopens to traffic Friday after more than a month of road work.

"The roadway is scheduled to be open to traffic prior to the afternoon peak," reads a statement from Green Bay Public Works.

The road closed July 6 for East River Bridge rehabilitation. East Mason was closed between Baird and Bellevue Streets.

The project was completed on schedule.

