Boy hurt in bicycle accident at High Cliff State Park

SHERWOOD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Theda Star medical helicopter responded to a bicycle accident at High Cliff State Park in Calumet County Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says a 12-year-old boy went off the trail and crashed at about 4:30.

His injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening. He was flown to a hospital in Green Bay.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was assisted at the scene by the sheriff’s office and Harrison First Responders.

