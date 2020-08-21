Adrian Amos taking on leadership role in 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Six-year veteran Adrian Amos is ready to take on more of a leadership role in 2020 with the departure of Tramon Williams.

“It’s a little different without Tramon in the room, now everybody calls me the oldhead,” Amos said. “I still feel young, I’m only 27 years old.”

Amos explained he’s a lead-by-example type leader and it shows. The safety has two interceptions in just four practices.

“A couple of good balls are thrown my way and we are just capitalizing on the back end,” Amos said. “There’s an emphasis on getting turnovers, so coach loves to say catch the ones that are coming your way.”

The Packers secondary is clicking and could be a dangerous group in 2020.

“It’s our second year together,” Amos explained. “After a full year and an offseason knowing each other, and knowing the defense. I think that’s the biggest thing. Knowing the defense and knowing where we can make it our own and work together. I think that experience is going to help up a lot this year,”

