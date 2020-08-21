Advertisement

40% of latest coronavirus tests positive at Green Bay Correctional

The Department of Corrections says about 500 tests are still pending
(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mass coronavirus testing in Green Bay Correctional Institution is finding a high percentage of infections in the prison.

The Department of Corrections told Action 2 News Friday the latest batch of test results found 126 positive cases while 200 were negative. In other words, 39% of the latest tests came back positive.

The prison has now had 185 inmates test positive and 252 test negative since August 1, according to the DOC’s online dashboard. That’s a positive test rate of 42.3%.

The DOC tells us results of about 500 tests are still pending.

National Guard members are testing every person in the prison, including staff members. The numbers released Friday only include results for inmates. Officials say anyone in their care who’s infected will be isolated from the rest of the inmates.

Prison officials say Green Bay Correctional was one of the first DOC institutions requiring masks, since May 15. Before this mass testing event, they were testing anyone who was showing symptoms or was directly exposed to an infected person.

Dodge Correctional Institution is the only other facility in the state to have more than 10 positive coronavirus tests come back this month. Dodge tested 867 inmates and 14 were positive, or 1.6%.

Since August 1, Oshkosh Correctional tested 105 inmates for the coronavirus and Waupun Correctional Institution tested 31. They all came back negative.

