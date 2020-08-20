Advertisement

WATCH: Waterspout spotted on South Fla. coast

Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Video captured an apparent tornadic waterspout that formed just off the South Florida coast Wednesday.

National Weather Service in Miami said it formed around 1:14 p.m. local time near Sunny Isles Beach before making landfall. No injuries were reported.

Several metal gates on homes and property along the beach were damaged, along with broken tree branches and tossed lawn furniture. One home had water blown inside due to the force of the wind.

“This damage is mainly consistent with EF-0 intensity, although one or two spots could have experienced winds close to the EF-1 threshold (80-85 mph),” the NWS report stated.

