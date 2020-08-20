Advertisement

WARM, HUMID & BREEZY... THUNDER POSSIBLE FAR NORTH

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Can you feel the warm weather building outside? The combination of mostly sunny skies and a southwest breeze, will push today’s high temperatures well into the 80s. You’ll probably notice more humidity this afternoon, which may cause you to flip on the air conditioning. Our temperatures over the next couple days will be about 10 degrees above average for late August.

Meanwhile, there’s a front stretched out across upper Michigan and along the U.S.-Canadian border. This boundary will be the focus for occasional showers and thunderstorms. Areas near and NORTH of Highway 8 will have a chance of getting a shower or storm late this afternoon and through tonight. Otherwise, the rest of northeast Wisconsin will stay dry.

As this front drifts southward into Wisconsin this weekend, we’ll see a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Even then, the rain will be scattered and your weekend will NOT be a washout. A few storms could have brief downpours and gusty winds... The weekend severe weather outlook is LOW.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 10am

TODAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, humid and breezy. Late thunder FAR NORTH. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A bit humid. Storms possible FAR NORTH. LOW: 68

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. Thunder at NIGHT? HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A bit cooler, but still humid. Scattered showers or storms possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, but not as humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, humid and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms arrive LATE. HIGH: 87

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humid day

Updated: 1 hours ago
Skies return to mostly sunny conditions Thursday with warm highs in the low to middle 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Humid weather on its way

Updated: 9 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Humid weather on its way

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Humid conditions return Thursday

Updated: 14 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Humid conditions return Thursday

Forecast

WARMER & MORE HUMID INTO WEEKEND

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Keep an eye on weekend weather

Updated: 18 hours ago
Heat and humidity bring unsettled weather and a chance for rain but certainly not a washout

Forecast

THE START OF A WARMING TREND...

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps on the rise

Updated: 22 hours ago
As we pick up a south-southwest wind behind that front, we’ll see a warming trend over the next few days

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm up

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:36 AM CDT
It will be warmer with highs into the lower 80s, but still comfortable as dew points stay in the upper 50s.

Forecast

THE START OF A WARMING TREND...

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:27 AM CDT
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Showers to the north Wednesday morning, warmer temperatures expected

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: Showers to the north Wednesday morning, warmer temperatures expected