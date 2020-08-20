WARM, HUMID & BREEZY... THUNDER POSSIBLE FAR NORTH

Can you feel the warm weather building outside? The combination of mostly sunny skies and a southwest breeze, are pushing today’s high temperatures well into the 80s. You’re probably noticing more humidity too, which may cause you to flip on the air conditioning. Our temperatures over the next couple days will be about 10 degrees above average for late August.

Meanwhile, there’s a front stretched out across upper Michigan and along the U.S.-Canadian border. This boundary will be the focus for occasional showers and thunderstorms. Areas near and NORTH of Highway 8 will have a chance of getting a shower or storm late this afternoon and through tonight. Otherwise, the rest of northeast Wisconsin will stay dry.

As this front drifts southward into Wisconsin this weekend, we’ll see a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Even then, the rain will be scattered and your weekend will NOT be a washout. A few storms could have brief downpours and gusty winds... The weekend severe weather outlook is LOW.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Warm, humid and breezy. Late thunder FAR NORTH. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A bit humid. Storms possible FAR NORTH. LOW: 68

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. Thunder at NIGHT? HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A bit cooler, but still humid. Scattered showers or storms possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, but not as humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, humid and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms arrive LATE. HIGH: 87

