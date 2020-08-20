Advertisement

UW Regents approve budget with tuition forgiveness program

(NBC15)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents has unanimously approved a two-year state budget request that would increase spending 3.5%, create a new program to cover the tuition of lower-income families and borrow up to $1 billion to mitigate losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The $6.4 billion budget approved Thursday would also continue a 7-year-old tuition freeze that university leaders have argued is unsustainable.

The proposal now goes to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who will decide what to include in his budget that is submitted to the Republican-controlled Legislature early next year.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Imagine Fox Cities hosts community conversation about racism

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Emily Matesic
More than 800 people registered to be a part of a community conversation about racism. Imagine Fox Cities hosted the event.

News

Imagine Fox Cities hosts anti-racism forum

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Hundreds participated in the online conversation about racism, belonging and community

News

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 740 new cases, 7 deaths; recovery rate over 86%

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It was the fifth straight day with fewer than 10,000 test results, which hasn't happened since May 27

Crime

Man points gun at victim, child in Manitowoc robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say a suspect entered an apartment and pointed a handgun at the victim and the victim's "young child."

Latest News

News

Pelosi tells fellow Democrats ‘it’s all riding on Wisconsin’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Scott Bauer
Democrats, as well as President Donald Trump, have made no secret how essential winning Wisconsin is to the race this year.

Back To School

Students return to St. Norbert College

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
Incoming freshman are preparing for a new kind of normal in their "college experience"

News

Motorcyclist killed in Village of Kohler crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A 27-year-old Oostburg resident died after a motorcycle crash in Kohler Thursday morning.

News

Oconto City Hall closing due to employee COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A post on the city's Facebook page says City Hall, 1210 Main Street, will be closed until further notice.

News

Brown County Board approves purchase for boat launch at former Eagle’s Nest property

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Brown County Parks Department project calls for a public boat launch and flood remediation.

News

Dr. Rai talks state school plan, prison outbreak and asymptomatic cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai joined us on Action 2 News to talk about how we should prepare for an unconventional school year and what’s missing from the state’s guidelines.