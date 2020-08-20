Advertisement

Power 2 Change extended interview: Robin Tinnon of We All Rise

By Cami Rapson
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Robin Tinnon is the executive director of We All Rise-African American Resource Center. She saw a need to support families after providing program and education for Black youth in our community.

She also leads Black Lives United, a local group that is leading the call for change.

Tinnon talks honestly about her own life, how it’s shaped her choices to work with families and why it’s important to recognize Black Lives Matter, in our extended Power 2 Change interview above.

