Advertisement

Packers see high energy in competitive practice inside Lambeau Field

QB Aaron Rodgers seen offering pointers to draft pick Jordan Love
Aaron Rodgers tutors Jordan Love at practice inside Lambeau Field on Thursday
Aaron Rodgers tutors Jordan Love at practice inside Lambeau Field on Thursday(WBAY)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers’ venture inside Lambeau Field for practice certainly generated some buzz, but it wasn’t just the venue adding to the energy for the players. Coach Matt LaFleur piped in fake crowd noise to help to try to simulate what games might be like. With no fans in many venues, the NFL is toying with adding in ambient noise. Thursday it all added up to an ultra-competitive workout.

“Yeah, it certainly felt that way,” LaFleur said. “I thought the guys were urgent. I thought they communicated well. It was nice to get in the stadium with some of that crowd noise that we are going to experience moving forward. I thought it was super competitive.”

That competitive practice was intense down to the very last drill, a 2-minute drive led by rookie quarterback Jordan Love, who overcame a sack on the first play of the drive in leading his offense into field goal range to beat the defense.

“That was my first live go at it,” Love said. “It was pretty good. We were able to get in field goal range and kick the field goal. I definitely felt comfortable in there. We had the sack, called the timeout, had some situations where he had to get out of bounds or clock it. Being at Lambeau, we were flying around and had a lot of competitive periods today.”

There were myriad highlights during practice, but most noteworthy were the fireworks in one-on-one drills between pass catchers and defensive backs. With Davante Adams sitting practice out as a precautionary measure, first up was Allen Lazard going up against corner Jaire Alexander. And Lazard went 3-0 in his reps against the highly-touted cornerback. But it wasn’t for a lack of defense. Alexander had great positioning and attacked the ball at the catch point, but Lazard showed off strong hands in making all 3 catches.

Also Thursday the rookie tight end Josiah Deguara turned heads with a rep against the tight coverage of safety Raven Greene. Deguara went high and had a toe-tapping catch along the sidelines.

Furthermore, the quarterback connection between future Hall of Fame starter Aaron Rodgers and 1st-round draft pick (and heir apparent) Jordan Love appears to be off to a harmonious start. the legend was observing his understudy at practice inside Lambeau Field, offering pointers, and then demonstrating mastery of the game.

“It is great for me just being able to sit there in the same room as him, see how he thinks about plays, and go out to practice and watch him put it together,” Love said. “It’s really awesome for me to be able to see and take in.”

Playing the NFL game often feels like going light-speed for rookies in a normal year, and in the pandemic-altered 2020 season Jordan Love has an even greater challenge getting up to speed and getting the game to slow down.

“It’s about studying the playbook and trying to prepare myself to the best of my ability because the more you understand in the playbook and the plays on the field, the more the game slows down,” Love said.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

TE Tonyan ready to turn a corner for Packers

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
The 3rd year tight end was the star of camp 2 years ago, but spot duty his rookie year and an injury last season stagnated his progress in the past

Sports

Packers hold first padded practice

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
The Packers took to Ray Nitschke Field in pads for the first time this training camp.

Packers

Packers offer modified stadium tours as more fans visit Lambeau Field

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Alexander
It's not your typical August around Lambeau Field bustling with Packers fans, but the Packers are taking baby steps to welcome fans during the pandemic.

News

Mark Murphy: More than 80% of fans opt out of season tickets for upcoming season

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
During the interview, McCarren brought up the team’s decision to not have any fans attend at least the first two home games, and Murphy said that it was a tough decision.

Latest News

Packers

Packers hold first training camp practice, Clark signs massive contract extension

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay kicked off training camp, 209 days after last stepping on a football field for last season's NFC Championship

News

Kenny Clark signs $70 million, 4-year extension with Packers

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The extension makes him the highest paid nose tackle in league history, and is the 12th highest paid defensive player in the NFL.

Packers

Green Bay Packers Claim Travis Fulgham

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT
|
By Dana Munro
Packers claim Wide Receiver Travis Fulgham this morning.

Sports

Confidence leads the way for Packers cornerbacks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Kevin King and Jaire Alexander discuss taking the Packers defense to the next level in 2020

Packers

Packers itching to get on field for first practice Saturday, Savage ready to show off improvement

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay will hit the field for the first time in a long time on Saturday morning

News

Packers give 12 more grants for COVID-19 community relief

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Green Bay Packers’ “Give Back” program awarded 12 grants to eleven community organizations through its COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.