Packers see high energy in competitive practice inside Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers’ venture inside Lambeau Field for practice certainly generated some buzz, but it wasn’t just the venue adding to the energy for the players. Coach Matt LaFleur piped in fake crowd noise to help to try to simulate what games might be like. With no fans in many venues, the NFL is toying with adding in ambient noise. Thursday it all added up to an ultra-competitive workout.

“Yeah, it certainly felt that way,” LaFleur said. “I thought the guys were urgent. I thought they communicated well. It was nice to get in the stadium with some of that crowd noise that we are going to experience moving forward. I thought it was super competitive.”

That competitive practice was intense down to the very last drill, a 2-minute drive led by rookie quarterback Jordan Love, who overcame a sack on the first play of the drive in leading his offense into field goal range to beat the defense.

“That was my first live go at it,” Love said. “It was pretty good. We were able to get in field goal range and kick the field goal. I definitely felt comfortable in there. We had the sack, called the timeout, had some situations where he had to get out of bounds or clock it. Being at Lambeau, we were flying around and had a lot of competitive periods today.”

There were myriad highlights during practice, but most noteworthy were the fireworks in one-on-one drills between pass catchers and defensive backs. With Davante Adams sitting practice out as a precautionary measure, first up was Allen Lazard going up against corner Jaire Alexander. And Lazard went 3-0 in his reps against the highly-touted cornerback. But it wasn’t for a lack of defense. Alexander had great positioning and attacked the ball at the catch point, but Lazard showed off strong hands in making all 3 catches.

Also Thursday the rookie tight end Josiah Deguara turned heads with a rep against the tight coverage of safety Raven Greene. Deguara went high and had a toe-tapping catch along the sidelines.

Furthermore, the quarterback connection between future Hall of Fame starter Aaron Rodgers and 1st-round draft pick (and heir apparent) Jordan Love appears to be off to a harmonious start. the legend was observing his understudy at practice inside Lambeau Field, offering pointers, and then demonstrating mastery of the game.

“It is great for me just being able to sit there in the same room as him, see how he thinks about plays, and go out to practice and watch him put it together,” Love said. “It’s really awesome for me to be able to see and take in.”

Playing the NFL game often feels like going light-speed for rookies in a normal year, and in the pandemic-altered 2020 season Jordan Love has an even greater challenge getting up to speed and getting the game to slow down.

“It’s about studying the playbook and trying to prepare myself to the best of my ability because the more you understand in the playbook and the plays on the field, the more the game slows down,” Love said.

