Oconto City Hall closing due to employee COVID-19 cases
Staff who are not sick will take emails and telephone calls.
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto City Hall will close Aug. 21 due to COVID-19 cases among employees.
A post on the city's Facebook page says City Hall, 1210 Main Street, will be closed until further notice.
The post attributes the decision to "several employee positive COVID cases."
A drop box is available in the entry of City Hall. Payments can be made online.
Staff who are not sick will take emails and telephone calls.
Oconto County has recorded a total of 321 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 19. Cases have more than doubled in a month’s time. There were 148 cases on July 19.
Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.