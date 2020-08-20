Motorcyclist killed in Village of Kohler crash

KOHLER, Wis. (WBAY) - A 27-year-old Oostburg resident died after a motorcycle crash in Kohler Thursday morning.

At about 5:44 a.m., Kohler Police were called to a report of an abandoned motorcycle on County Highway A at County Highway PP.

Police discovered the motorcycle on its side in the southbound highway. The engine was running and warm to the touch.

Police searched for the rider. They found the victim in a ditch below the Sheboygan River bridge.

The victim, identified as a 27-year-old Oostburg resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name was not released.

Police say there were no witnesses to the crash.

