Man points gun at victim, child in Manitowoc robbery
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for a man they say pointed a gun at a person and a child during an armed robbery in Manitowoc.
On Aug. 17, at about 2 p.m., police were called to an armed robbery at an apartment in the 1700 block of Cedar Grove Dr.
Police say a suspect entered an apartment and pointed a handgun at the victim and the victim's "young child."
The suspect got away with cash and property, police say.
The victim and child were not hurt.
SUSPECT DESCRIPTION
- Black male
- 18-25 years old
- 5'11"
- 165-170 pounds
- Dark brown eyes
- Wearing a hoodie (red/white/dark blue) and dark jeans
If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466. You may be eligible for a reward.
