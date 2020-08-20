Man points gun at victim, child in Manitowoc robbery

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for a man they say pointed a gun at a person and a child during an armed robbery in Manitowoc.

On Aug. 17, at about 2 p.m., police were called to an armed robbery at an apartment in the 1700 block of Cedar Grove Dr.

Police say a suspect entered an apartment and pointed a handgun at the victim and the victim's "young child."

The suspect got away with cash and property, police say.

The victim and child were not hurt.

SUSPECT DESCRIPTION

Black male

18-25 years old

5'11"

165-170 pounds

Dark brown eyes

Wearing a hoodie (red/white/dark blue) and dark jeans

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466. You may be eligible for a reward.

