Man points gun at victim, child in Manitowoc robbery

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for a man they say pointed a gun at a person and a child during an armed robbery in Manitowoc.

On Aug. 17, at about 2 p.m., police were called to an armed robbery at an apartment in the 1700 block of Cedar Grove Dr.

Police say a suspect entered an apartment and pointed a handgun at the victim and the victim's "young child."

The suspect got away with cash and property, police say.

The victim and child were not hurt.

SUSPECT DESCRIPTION

  • Black male
  • 18-25 years old
  • 5'11"
  • 165-170 pounds
  • Dark brown eyes
  • Wearing a hoodie (red/white/dark blue) and dark jeans

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466. You may be eligible for a reward.

