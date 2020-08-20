MAINLY DRY FRIDAY, STORMS SATURDAY

It’s been a warm and humid day, and that trend will continue into tomorrow. Overnight lows will fall to the low and middle 60s, then rise to the low and middle 80s tomorrow. Dew points will hover between the low and middle 60s tomorrow afternoon, so it will feel humid again.

This evening and early overnight, spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are possible north. A front remains stationary across northern Wisconsin tonight and will stay through Friday. As the front drops through the area over the weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms will become possible. The risk of severe weather Saturday is low, but some storms may become strong and could include heavy downpours and gusty wind.

Next week will begin dry, but shower and thunderstorm chances will return Wednesday into Thursday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW/S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A bit humid. Storms possible FAR NORTH. LOW: 68

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. Thunder at NIGHT? HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A bit cooler, but still humid. Scattered showers or storms possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, but not as humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, humid and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms arrive LATE. HIGH: 87

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, humid and breezy. Late thunder FAR NORTH. HIGH: 81

