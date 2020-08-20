Kanye West kept off Wisconsin presidential ballot

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY/AP) - Rapper Kanye West will not be on the Wisconsin ballot after a 5-1 vote by state election commissioners to deny the petition, saying it came in a few minutes late.

Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission recommended Tuesday that West be kept off the battleground state’s presidential ballot in November because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers.

Attorneys for West’s campaign argued unsuccessfully that a 5 P.M. deadline includes 5 o’clock, up to 5:01.

West is trying to get on Wisconsin’s ballot as a third-party candidate.

Elections staff determined that West and running mate Michelle Tidball missed the deadline on Aug. 5, the last day for independent presidential candidates to submit the required 2,000 signatures of Wisconsin voters to get on the ballot.

Staff reviewed his nominating papers and found 2,422 valid signatures.

Democrats allege that Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in several states to siphon votes away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Wisconsin is expected to be a key swing state in the race after President Donald Trump narrowly won the state in 2016.

