Imagine Fox Cities hosts community conversation about racism

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -Anti-racism, belonging and community was the topic of a virtual conversation on Thursday. Imagine Fox Cities hosted the event.

Imagine Fox Cities has been working for the past couple of years to lay out a vision for the future of the Fox Cities, with an end goal to make the area an even more attractive place to live, work, and play. Following the death of George Floyd and the focus it put on racism, Imagine Fox Cities decided an in-depth conversation about race in the local community needed to happen.

"The committee set up this idea of having a virtual, online experience to both educate and discuss; what is racism, what is anti-racism, what can we actually do," says Beth Flaherty, co-chair of Imagine Fox Cities.

Speakers from different races and backgrounds shared experiences during the afternoon event.

Anthony Miller, the Scholars for Success Coordinator at Fox Valley Technical College shared, "I promise you, I'm not telling you anything that I seen in a movie scene, I'm telling you my reality."

While other shared their knowledge, asking the hundreds of participants to be vulnerable in the conversation.

Jesus Smith, an association professor of Ethnic Studies at Lawrence University said, "I think there are many ways to understand race and racism. And so, I'm not going to lean one way versus another. I just think it's very important for us to meet each other where we're at and walk towards a certain direction."

As Tom Wise, an anti-racist writer and educator, who was the keynote speaker at the event said, brutal conversations about racism are necessary in order to start building solutions to move forward.

And Imagine Fox Cities wants those who participated in the virtual event to help get that started.

Patrick Ambroso, co-chair of the Belonging sub-committee with Imagine Fox Cities added, "The hope is that these 860 people will go back into their homes, their workplaces, their places of worship, their friends and talk about what this community looks, what they want it to look like and how they can be part of helping to evolve it."

The virtual was just the beginning of the conversation as Imagine Fox Cities wants to take the lessons learned to make positive changes in the community.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.