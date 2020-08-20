Advertisement

Fond du Lac company steps up annual donation to United Way in time of need

By Dakota Sherek
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - For many already struggling before the pandemic hit, now find themselves in even greater need. But nonprofits that help with those needs are struggling to maintain the donations they require to fund community programs.

“This year now more than ever it is so incredibly important for us to reach our goal,” said Amber Kilawee, Executive Director of the Fond du Lac Area United Way.

Kilawee says they’ve gotten many requests for assistance during the pandemic.

“To help people that have been impacted through loss of job, loss of hours,” said Kilawee. “Help with childcare costs for example, rent assistance, utilities, etcetera.”

But on average, nonprofit United Way groups across the country estimate they’ll see a 20 to 30 percent drop in funding this year.

“Over the last four years we’ve donated $31,000 to the United Way,” said Chad Raube.

Raube, CEO and President of Info-Pro Lender Services and Guaranty Title Services in Fond du Lac, started raising money for United Way through Scary Scurry. Scary Scurry is a Halloween-themed running event.

Despite being unable to do the event because of COVID-19 the companies are giving $15,000 this year, which is even more funding than they raised last year.

“You know when you give money to the United Way in Fond du lac County, it’s going to have an impact,” said Raube.

The hope is that the donation will not only help the United Way, but will encourage other companies to do the same.

“We can come together and make sure not only the United Way is well-funded, but at this incredibly important time when the most vulnerable are in even more danger of being left behind that we make sure they’re a step ahead,” said Raube. “So I encourage all the businesses to join us and give to the United Way.”

Kilawee knows the community has the capacity to step up and help - and she believes they will.

“We’re really, really hopeful that we’re going to be able to reach our goal, not realize a reduction,” said Kilawee. “Otherwise tough decisions will have to be made.”

“Let’s help the United Way make their biggest fundraiser year ever at a time when this historic year is so unfortunate,” said Raube. “Let’s give them a bright spot to really celebrate and make it their best year for fundraising.”

Donations can be made online at the Fond du Lac Area United Way website.

People in need of services can learn more on Untied Way’s website or by calling the 211 help line.

