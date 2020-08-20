Advertisement

First-year St. Norbert students move in Thursday

Staff will help students and families move in.
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Many first-year St. Norbert College students are moving into their residences Thursday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college has set up a “Bruess Brigade” named after St. Norbert President Brian Bruess. Staff will help students and families move in.

CLICK HERE for information on St. Norbert’s move in plan.

Masks and social distancing are required.

All other students will move in Friday.

Classes start Monday, Aug. 24.

St. Norbert College has set up procedures for COVID-19 safety. View them at: https://www.snc.edu/covid19/

