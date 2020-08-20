Dr. Rai talks state school plan, prison outbreak and asymptomatic cases

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - College students are returning to classes. Soon, public and private schools will start up--both in-person and virtually.

The State of Wisconsin has released additional guidelines on preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the classroom setting.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to talk about how we should prepare for an unconventional school year and what’s missing from the state’s guidelines.

STATE SCHOOL GUIDELINES

“They’re basically a short form with some additions with what the Department of Public Instruction had put out earlier. They’re good. They give a lot of good advice. I think the biggest missing component that we were all expecting to see, and I think most school boards would have rather had this weeks ago since they’ve already made their decisions, is that there is no standardized gating criteria to when you should be in person, when should you be online for schools. Everybody was hoping for that. The CDC Director has said percent positivity is a marker. We were hoping Wisconsin would come out with some sort of metric and then make that metric available county by county, because so many decisions are really based on what’s going on locally. Hopefully that will evolve in the coming weeks, but I think that’s the biggest missing component right now.

“Every school district is going to be different, number one, and it’s important to educate our children now that masking is going to be a part of school. But probably the biggest highlighted area that people may gloss over is quarantining. If there is a positive student and they specifically call out the younger grades, such as kindergarten and older up until middle school, the likelihood of getting them to spend their time six feet apart from each other is pretty small. They’re going to move around, they’re going to talk, they’re going to be in each other’s faces. Which means if there is one positive child, say in a first grade class, a kindergarten class, the likelihood that public health may make the determination to quarantine the entire class is pretty high. So a teacher could be positive on the kindergarten level and the entire class would have to go home for 14 days. A single student could be positive in that smaller grade level and an entire class would have to go home for 14 days. So we have to be prepared for that. We have to have backup plans for that. Understand, when someone says you need to quarantine you don’t have three days to prepare for that. You go home and quarantine.”

BACK TO COLLEGE

“Number one, take all the safety precautions you can. St. Norbert is doing a great job. The UW System is doing a great job about screening their students, making sure testing is available for them. Every school in Wisconsin has a good plan. The plan is only as good as what’s going on in the community, and if community outbreaks continue, it’s going to make it tougher. What happened in those other campuses [UNC-Chapel Hill, Notre Dame] I think are learning opportunities, and the UW schools and St. Norbert have learned from that. Hopefully they can make it in person. It’s going to take a lot of personal responsibility. We’re not dealing with kindergartners here. We need to get the 18 year olds, the 22 year olds to act like adults and understand that physical distancing is necessary, maintain that six feet. Wear a mask. And hopefully we don’t see those large breakouts.”

SCHOOL BUS VENTILATION

“Anything that can promote air exchange between the outside and the inside. Indoors and no air circulation isn’t good, but increasing air circulation without the ability to exchange that air from outside isn’t recommended. But if it promotes exchange from the outside to the inside, depending on where the fan’s located, it may not hurt.

"All we really know about is six feet, so as much as you can try to get six feet and maintaining that distance and making sure children aren't together for more than 15 minutes, and then cohorting children who live together--those are things that are all being planned for. The six feet doesn't shrink if you're in the car, it doesn't shrink because you're in a school bus."

GBCI PRISON OUTBREAK

The Department of Corrections says 57 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Green Bay Correctional Institute. Mass testing is underway.

“I don’t think it’s going to increase the risk of those of us in the area. Obviously there’s staff, there’s dedicated employees that work there, and if they’re exposed, they should be quarantining. So I don’t see it as a situation where it’s going to affect the entire community. Probably the biggest fear we have in health care is are we going to get a wave of their residents and their staff in the hospital? That’s a lot of people that could be infected all at once. The numbers that we’ve seen so far, and we’ll understand those numbers more over the next two days as they’re doing mass testing with the National Guard, if those numbers continue to increase and those inmates get sicker and sicker needing hospital care, with the four hospitals in town, if you looked at the total number of beds, it’s not enough to take care of 1,000 sick people coming in at once. So that’s something we’re going to have to watch very closely. But that will probably be the largest effect. The overall community effect about being worried about the spread, that’s probably not there.”

WHY ARE SO MANY PEOPLE ASYMPTOMATIC?

“Right now, it’s the same question we’re all asking in science and researching into. I think the tough part is when somebody is asymptomatic, they don’t come back for a further work up with us. They don’t come back and they’re not sick in the ICU needing blood where we can determine a blood type. So it’s going to be one of those studies that it’s a great question in science. A year or two from now, we’ll look backward, look at all the people who tested positive but were asymptomatic and try to find out more information about them. We have some hints and we have some really good questions in science, but no proof of what’s causing people to get symptoms and not get symptoms right now.”

NEGATIVE TESTS AND SYMPTOMS

“You should be isolating until your symptoms are gone, until we have another cause of your symptoms, and really looking at 24 good hours with no fever, no symptoms without using medications. Because remember, if you’re still having symptoms it could be something else we need to investigate as well. Or it could be something that’s transitory that will go away. That 24-hour window is very important.”

ZONES

“There’s a lot of maps out there. The ones the governments have, the different academic institutions. I think when it comes to the red, yellow, orange map, the most are referring to the studies that are being done by Harvard. Taking in all of the data from around the country and then reading them. And what they’re looking at is cases per 100,000, and they’re looking at seven-day averages to kind of minimize that one day of a lot of cases and the next day of not a lot. Brown County is in the orange, which is just under red on that, so not great, but not the worst county in the country or the state, but it does show we have a pretty high prevalence per 100,000. So we could do better, but we’re not red.”

N95 MASKS

“It’s important to understand an N95 that you buy over the counter or the KN95 is not the N95 medical-grade masks that we wear that have been shown to at least help us prevent from getting COVID-19. Because when you’re wearing an N95, you’ve gone beyond trying to spread the disease, you’re trying not to catch it. For that to happen you have to be fit-tested. When we do that, we wear an N95, we go into a chamber, they spray stuff at us, and we tell them if we can smell it or not. And then we move in a bunch of different directions to make sure that fit is perfect around us. To do that for every teacher in the state of Wisconsin would be difficult. The resources aren’t there. And also, the N95s that we use that would protect the teachers better just really aren’t available. They’re in short supply for even us in health care. So probably not practical for us to do. If we used other N95s, the kind that are over the counter, I think we would be giving a false sense of security because it would not completely protect the teacher. So the most important thing right now is to wear a facial covering to prevent the spread.”

HOSTING FAMILY VISITORS

“Outdoors helps a lot, so as much time as you can spend outdoors. As much as you want to hug, kiss your children, don’t do that. I think that’s going to be important to keeping you safe and preventing any spread to you. If you’re going to be inside, try not to do it at the same time, such as using the bathroom. Making sure you’re spacing out the time indoors apart from each other. Maximizing outdoors. Even when outdoors try to maximize that six feet.”

WISCONSIN TRENDS

“I think we’ve seen three good days with percent positivity, at least with negative trend down, the 14-day trend is up, but if you actually shrink that down, we have a little bit of a negative trend, which is a really good sign. Not below five percent yet, and we hope we’ll continue to get there. And it’s important once again not to overreact to one really bad day, because we need to look at this over a period of time. A lot of factors happen every day that can affect testing. The percent positivity is still above five percent, but a slight trend down over the last few days.”

VAPING AND COVID-19

A study from Stanford Medicine found vaping is linked to COVID-19 risk in teens and young adults.

“Anything you do to hurt your respiratory tract in general is going to make you more susceptible to COVID and you’re going to do worse with it. And we know vaping does not help in that situation at all. If there was ever a time to say ‘don’t vape’ it would be now.”

