Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 740 new cases, 7 deaths; recovery rate over 86%

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Coronavirus testing in Wisconsin identified 740 new cases, or 7.5% of the 9,871 tests completed Thursday. That’s a higher percentage than the past two days. It’s slightly below the 7-day average of 8%, but the 14-day average is still on an upward trend. Health officials want the percentage below 5% to indicate the spread of the virus is getting under control. Wisconsin has only seen a percentage below 5% three days this month, and only seven times since July 1.

Positive tests were reported in 54 of the state’s 72 counties.

The state reports 7 more deaths. They include deaths in Brown, Langlade and Marathon counties. The death rate seems to have stagnated at 1.6% of known cases.

To date, there have been a total 68,233 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin; 1,067 deaths; and 5,469 hospitalizations for COVID-19.

There are currently 8,072 active cases, including 388 patients who are hospitalized, with 121 of those in intensive care units. The recovery rate has improved to 59,076 people, or 86.6% of cases.

To be considered recovered, a person survives 30 days from their first symptoms or testing positive, or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation are medically documented.

The state has 1,093,294 people who have tested negative.

People are only counted once in the state’s statistics even if they have multiple tests. The DHS only considers swab test results, not antibody tests.

This was the fifth day with fewer than 10,000 coronavirus test results, which hasn’t happened since May 26. May 27 was the first day Wisconsin had 10,000 test results. The state says it has 83 public and private lab partners capable of processing 28,319 tests a day.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold)

Wisconsin

Adams - 97 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 30 cases (1 death)

Barron - 346 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 40 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 4,682 cases (+26) (57 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo - 50 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 31 cases (+2) (1 death)

Calumet - 417 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 288 cases (+4)

Clark – 206 cases (+4) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 307 case (+10) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 93 cases

Dane - 4,955 cases (+31) (39 deaths)

Dodge - 982 cases (+15) (5 deaths)

Door - 121 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 233 cases (+2)

Dunn - 150 cases (+3)

Eau Claire - 687 cases (+8) (4 deaths)

Florence - 17 cases

Fond du Lac - 844 cases (+29) (8 deaths)

Forest - 62 cases (4 deaths)

Grant - 410 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Green - 229 cases (+4) (1 death)

Green Lake - 67 cases (+2)

Iowa - 106 cases (+1)

Iron - 98 cases (+6) (1 death)

Jackson - 65 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 765 cases (+17) (6 deaths)

Juneau - 162 cases (+7) (1 death)

Kenosha - 2,843 cases (+30) (60 deaths)

Kewaunee - 149 cases (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 1,008 cases (+21) (1 death)

Lafayette - 178 cases (+1)

Langlade - 75 cases (+1) (2 deaths) (+1)

Lincoln - 73 cases (1 death)

Manitowoc - 429 cases (+5) (1 death)

Marathon - 718 cases (+1) (13 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 530 cases (+7) (5 deaths)

Marquette - 81 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 28 cases (+2)

Milwaukee – 22,778 (+222) (474 deaths)

Monroe - 254 cases (2 deaths)

Oconto - 327 cases (+6) (2 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 187 cases (+1)

Outagamie - 1,484 cases (+30) (16 deaths)

Ozaukee - 824 cases (+9) (18 deaths)

Pepin - 46 cases

Pierce - 256 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

Polk - 150 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Portage - 487 cases (+6)

Price - 33 cases

Racine - 3,762 cases (+17) (85 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 38 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,514 (+8) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 22 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 547 cases (+10) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 127 cases (+7)

Shawano - 223 cases (revised -1 by state)

Sheboygan - 903 cases (+10) (8 deaths)

St. Croix - 554 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Taylor - 78 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Trempealeau - 389 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 80 cases (+1)

Vilas - 89 cases (+6)

Walworth - 1,546 cases (+12) (25 deaths)

Washburn – 52 cases (+1)

Washington - 1,357 cases (+27) (25 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha - 5,063 cases (+65) (70 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca - 563 cases (+9) (16 deaths)

Waushara - 128 cases (1 death)

Winnebago - 1,321 cases (+12) (19 deaths)

Wood - 399 cases (+10) (2 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 15 cases

Baraga - 6 cases

Chippewa - 33 cases

Delta – 97 cases (3 deaths)

Dickinson – 59 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 128 cases (1 death)

Houghton – 48 cases

Iron - 23 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 4 cases

Mackinac - 22 cases

Marquette - 192 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 177 cases

Ontonagon – 28 cases

Schoolcraft - 13 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

