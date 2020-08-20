Advertisement

Childcare center at UWO Fox Cities temporarily closes due to COVID-19 case

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh officials say the University Children’s Center on the UWO Fox Cities Campus is temporarily closed.

The closure is due to a person testing positive for COVID-19.

University officials say they were notified of a positive test on Wednesday, adding families were notified immediately.

The center is expected to be closed until Tuesday, September 1, however if public health officials believe it is appropriate to do so, the center will reopen earlier.

At this time, 33 children are served by the center.

Anyone who had contact with the person who tested positive will be contacted by health officials.

