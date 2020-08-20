Brown County Fair now underway

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - As of Wednesday, the Brown County Fair in De Pere is up and running.

The fair goes through the weekend.

Fair organizers say the grounds are far enough apart to allow for plenty of space between vendors, rides and events.

In addition, they say it was important for them to continue with the fair in order to give young people the chance to show their hard work in the animal showcases.

The De Pere Health Department says it has been working with the fair, and organizers say they’re following guidelines from Governor Evers, and have also added sanitizing stations, and making sure every part of the fair has been cleaned.

“I mean, we’ve spent an excess of $30,000 on signage and things like this an example, when you go to the cow barn a comical sign, you know, keep a cow apart from everybody,” said Brown Co. Fair Association Vice President Tom Van Deurzan.

Fair organizers ask that if anyone isn’t feeling well that they stay home, and they’re reminding people that if you don’t feel comfortable going to the fair this year, they have big plans for the future.

