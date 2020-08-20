Advertisement

Brown County Board approves purchase for boat launch at former Eagle’s Nest property

The resolution authorizes the purchase of 4.54 acres of land.
The Eagle's Nest Supper Club on Nicolet Dr.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Board of Supervisors has voted to approve a resolution to purchase land on Nicolet Drive for a public park and boat landing.

The vote Wednesday night was 22 yes to 3 no. One person was excused. Patrick Evans, Jim Evans, and Richard Schadewald voted no.

The resolution authorizes the purchase of 4.54 acres of land. Part of that land includes the former Eagle's Nest Supper Club and Marina property.

The Brown County Parks Department project calls for a public boat launch and flood remediation.

Supporters say the boat launch is needed to provide more access to the water. They hope it will provide additional opportunities for the fishing industry, and therefore bring in more money to the community.

The county received a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for $249,000. The Fox River/Green Bay Natural Resource Trustee Council granted $605,500. The County Public Works Department committed to $195,500 in funding. That’s a total of $1,050,000 in funding.

Some neighbors objected to the boat launch project and voiced their dissent at Wednesday’s meeting. One of the big issues is the cost to taxpayers. Martin Webber of the Nicolet Drive Neighborhood Association has been one of the leading voices of opposition. He says the plan moves taxable property off rolls, and leaves the taxpayers on the hook.

Others say the project doesn’t fit into the overall plan for the lower bay and there’s no justification for a new facility there.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

