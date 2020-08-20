Advertisement

Brewers bash Twins

4 home runs lead to 9-3 victory
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia hits an RBI double in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia hits an RBI double in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Christian Yelich hit one of Milwaukee's four homers, Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings and the Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 9-3 on Wednesday night.

Avisail GarciaRyan Braun and Keston Hiura also homered as Milwaukee tied a season high in runs and home runs a night after nearly being no-hit by Twins starter Kenta Maeda. The Brewers also earned seven walks.

Anderson (1-2) posted his longest outing of the season, giving up five hits and a run with five strikeouts.

Minnesota left-hander Rich Hill (1-1) allowed four runs, four hits, and three walks in 2 2/3 innings after being reinstated from the injured list.

Hill cruised through the first two innings on just 16 pitches, but he couldn't finish the third in his second start of the season after being sidelined 19 games with left shoulder fatigue.

The first of Hill's three walks in the third started the onslaught. Hill let out a loud expletive after walking Orlando Arcia, and Braun followed with his first home run of the season. Garcia singled home two more runs, ending Hill's night early.

Yelich homered to start the scoring in a four-run fifth inning. Braun singled in front of Yelich's sixth homer of the year. In his past 10 games, Yelich is hitting .324 with three homers and eight RBI. The 2018 NL MVP hit .037 in his first six games of the season.

Garcia hit his second home run of the season and Hiura connected for his sixth off position player Ehire Adrianza pitching in the ninth.

Anderson was in cruise control for his best outing in his first season with Milwaukee. He allowed an RBI single to Eddie Rosario in the second and worked around two hits in the fourth. He hadn't pitched more than 4 1/3 innings in his first three starts of the year.

FREE PASSES

Twins pitchers entered the day with the fourth-fewest walks of any team in the majors that had played at least 20 games. Lewis Thorpe added three walks in four innings of relief as Minnesota issued a season-high in free passes.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: C Mitch Garver was replaced by Alex Avila after striking out in the sixth. Garver grabbed his side after the swing, and the team said he has right side soreness. ... 2B Luis Arraez was held out of Wednesday's game with what Rocco Baldelli termed "patellar soreness" in his left knee. Baldelli said Arraez has been dealing with the issue over the course of the season. Arraez, who was pulled from Tuesday's game, had imaging on the knee done on Wednesday that showed a "lighter issue," according to Baldelli.

UP NEXT

RHP Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 3.16 ERA) will start the series finale for Milwaukee on Thursday. Minnesota counters with RHP Jose Berrios (1-3, 5.92). Woodruff allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings in his last start against the Chicago Cubs and hasn’t finished the fifth inning in his past two outings. Berrios has given up eight runs in 9 1/3 innings over his past two starts.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

TE Tonyan ready to turn a corner for Packers

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 3rd year tight end was the star of camp 2 years ago, but spot duty his rookie year and an injury last season stagnated his progress in the past

Sports

Maeda’s no-hitter ends in 9th; Twins top Brewers 4-3 in 12

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
With his move to Minnesota, Kenta Maeda welcomed the opportunity to be a full-time starter and finally be done dabbling in the bullpen.

Sports

Packers hold first padded practice

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
The Packers took to Ray Nitschke Field in pads for the first time this training camp.

Sports

Magic upset Bucks in Game 1

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT
|
8th-seeded Magic dominate Bucks in playoff opener 122-110

Latest News

News

Oshkosh Area School District, Fox River Classic Conference postpone fall sports season

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the district, they plan to hold high school fall sports in the spring of 2021 which is said to be in alignment with a model provided by the WIAA, and add no seasons will be eliminated to make room for another season.

Packers

Packers offer modified stadium tours as more fans visit Lambeau Field

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Alexander
It's not your typical August around Lambeau Field bustling with Packers fans, but the Packers are taking baby steps to welcome fans during the pandemic.

Sports

Packers keep momentum on second day of practice

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Packers complete the second day of practice in training camp

News

Mark Murphy: More than 80% of fans opt out of season tickets for upcoming season

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
During the interview, McCarren brought up the team’s decision to not have any fans attend at least the first two home games, and Murphy said that it was a tough decision.

Packers

Packers hold first training camp practice, Clark signs massive contract extension

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay kicked off training camp, 209 days after last stepping on a football field for last season's NFC Championship

News

Kenny Clark signs $70 million, 4-year extension with Packers

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The extension makes him the highest paid nose tackle in league history, and is the 12th highest paid defensive player in the NFL.