BACK 2 SCHOOL: Don’t demand perfection during virtual learning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Therapists are providing advice for easing tension in the home while children navigate virtual learning.

Psychology Today says parents should try to collaborate with kids on working together. Do kids want constant supervision? Or should you leave them to their work and check on them when it is complete?

Give children choices. It helps them to have a sense of control.

Prevea Health Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Lisa Tutskey says school will be different this year and everyone should adapt their standards. She says the motto right now should be “good enough.”

“So we’re all going to do the best that we can. That means that we have to give ourselves grace, we have to give our kids some grace. We have to allow for things to be different, and less than perfect,” says Tutskey.

Parents should reach out to teachers for suggestions on guiding children during virtual learning.

