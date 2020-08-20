Advertisement

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Don’t demand perfection during virtual learning

Give children choices. It helps them to have a sense of control.
By Kathryn Bracho
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Therapists are providing advice for easing tension in the home while children navigate virtual learning.

Psychology Today says parents should try to collaborate with kids on working together. Do kids want constant supervision? Or should you leave them to their work and check on them when it is complete?

Give children choices. It helps them to have a sense of control.

Prevea Health Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Lisa Tutskey says school will be different this year and everyone should adapt their standards. She says the motto right now should be “good enough.”

“So we’re all going to do the best that we can. That means that we have to give ourselves grace, we have to give our kids some grace. We have to allow for things to be different, and less than perfect,” says Tutskey.

Parents should reach out to teachers for suggestions on guiding children during virtual learning.

CLICK HERE for more Back 2 School coverage and guidance.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Wis. Dept of Health releases more guidelines to help schools deal with outbreaks

Updated: 7 hours ago
The new guidance outlines preventative measures, including information on best practices for wearing a face covering, cohorting students and details on how to effectively detect and respond to cases and outbreaks in a school.

News

Third candidate seeking Wisconsin state superintendent job

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Another candidate has filed to run for Wisconsin’s schools superintendent. Former West Salem Superintendent Troy Gunderson is the third candidate who wants to become the state’s top education official.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Empathy helps students deal with anxieties

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kathryn Bracho
Prevea Health Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Lisa Tutskey says some children are more sensitive to changes in their environment than others.

News

Kimberly School Board: High risk fall sports moved to spring

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT
|
By Jason Zimmerman and WBAY news staff
The decision means all fall fall sports except golf, tennis, and cross country, which are considered low risk, will be moved to the spring.

Latest News

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Shoppers should watch for fake websites

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:56 AM CDT
|
By Tammy Elliott
Some families will turn to online shopping instead of bringing the family to the store.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Performing arts studio hosts program for virtual learners

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:24 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
PASS is for students ages six and up.

News

Oshkosh amends school reopening plan to make it more fluid

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
In a vote on Monday night, the Oshkosh Area School District Board of Education passed an addendum that would allow the board to take community coronavirus data into account when looking at what models to use for classes.

Back To School

University Wisconsin Green Bay prepares for classes during a pandemic

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
The University of Wisconsin Green Bay is preparing for the start of fall classes in just two weeks. A lot has gone into planning with options to keep students and faculty safe.

News

School supplies, cereal handed out at FdL church’s Back to School event

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Church members say they look forward to the event all year long, but due to the pandemic, organizers had to completely change the way it could be held.

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for setting up an efficient virtual learning space

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT
|
By Kathryn Bracho
Occupational therapists with CP say it is important to remember ergonomics--making the workspace efficient and comfortable.