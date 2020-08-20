Action 2 News 1-on-1 with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Following up on President Trump’s visit to Oshkosh on Monday, Action 2 News was able to speak directly to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday.

During the interview, McEnany said the president supports giving parents a choice on whether to allow their children to attend class in person, despite the ongoing pandemic.

In Oshkosh, the president also told supporters that a vaccine for COVID-19 was on the way.

Action 2 News asked how soon it should be expected.

“If we get that vaccine to completion by the end of the year, it will be the fastest pace for a vaccine for a novel pathogen in history. So it’s an impressive and ambitious goal and one only made possible by President Trump tearing down red tape and regulation,” said McEnany.

McEnany says there are multiple American vaccines in phase three clinical trials now.

The interview with McEnany happened the same week as the Democratic National Convention.

