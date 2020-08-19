Wisconsin identifies 663 cases; percentage back up to 7%

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin saw a fourth-straight day with fewer than 10,000 coronavirus test results Wednesday, for the first time since the end of June. The tests identified another 663 people who are positive for the coronavirus, putting the percentage of positive cases up to 7% after two days of decline.

The state received 9,429 test results -- more than 500 less than Tuesday. Wisconsin’s 83 public and private lab partners are capable of processing more than 27,000 tests per day.

The disease’s toll rose by 8 to 1,060 deaths, holding steady at 1.6% of known cases.

The state says 8,171 cases (12.1%) are still active, while 58,244 have recovered, a percentage that has now increased to 86.3% of cases.

To be considered recovered, a person survives 30 days from their first symptoms or testing positive, or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation are medically documented.

To date, 67,493 people have tested positive.

People are only counted once in the state’s statistics even if they have multiple tests. The DHS only considers swab test results, not antibody tests.

[CLICK HERE to find a community testing site]

Another 50 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 since the state’s last report. The total hospitalized at some point for COVID-19 treatment is now 5,430, or 8% of cases.

Hospital readiness has improved. The state now reports 26% of medical beds are available. Looking at the state’s 133 hospitals, the number with less than a week’s supply of PPE is down in all categories: 19 needing gowns, 13 needing paper medical masks, 11 requiring goggles and 6 needing N95 masks.

The state currently has 1,200 COVID-19 investigations underway, including nursing homes, long-term care facilities, group housing and workplaces. The Northeastern Region has 257 active investigations.

It takes only one COVID-19 case to trigger an investigation in nursing homes. Some of the state’s 99 nursing home investigations are in Northeast Wisconsin, including:

5 in Brown County (Anna John Resident Centered Care Community, Bornemann Senior Communities, Odd Fellow Rebekah Home Association, Rennes Health and Rehabilitation Center, and Woodside Lutheran home)

3 in Dodge County (Hope Health & Rehabilitation Center, Marquardt Health Center, and Randall Health Care Center)

1 in Door County (Door County Medical Center)

2 in Manitowoc County (Manitowoc Health and Rehab and Shady Lane)

3 in Marinette County (Luther Home, Rennes Health & Rehab Center-Peshtigo East, and Rennes West)

4 in Outagamie County (Brewster Village, Peabody Manor, Rennes Health and Rehab Center, and St. Paul Elder Service)

5 in Sheboygan County (Pine Haven, Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility, Sheboygan Progressive Health Services, Sheboygan Senior Community, and Sunny Ridge)

5 in Waupaca County (Bethany Home, St. Joseph Residence, Wisconsin Veterans Home-Ainsworth Hall, Wisconsin Veterans Home-Macarthur Hall, and Wisconsin Veterans Home-Olson Hall)

3 in Winnebago County (Bethel Home, Park View Health Center, and Peabody Manor).

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold)

Wisconsin

Adams - 96 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 30 cases (1 death)

Barron - 343 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 39 cases (1 death)

Brown - 4,656 cases (+40) (56 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo - 49 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 29 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 412 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 284 cases (+3)

Clark – 202 cases (+2) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 297 case (+5) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 93 cases (+2)

Dane - 4,924 cases (+34) (39 deaths)

Dodge - 967 cases (+12) (5 deaths)

Door - 121 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 231 cases (+1)

Dunn - 147 cases (+5)

Eau Claire - 679 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

Florence - 17 cases

Fond du Lac - 815 cases (+6) (8 deaths)

Forest - 62 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Grant - 409 cases (+7) (16 deaths)

Green - 225 cases (+4) (1 death)

Green Lake - 65 cases (+1)

Iowa - 105 cases (+3)

Iron - 92 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jackson - 65 cases (+3) (1 death)

Jefferson - 748 cases (+11) (6 deaths)

Juneau - 155 cases (+2) (1 death)

Kenosha - 2,813 cases (+7) (60 deaths)

Kewaunee - 149 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 987 cases (+10) (1 death)

Lafayette - 177 cases (+3)

Langlade - 74 cases (1 death)

Lincoln - 73 cases (1 death)

Manitowoc - 424 cases (+10) (1 death)

Marathon - 717 cases (+12) (12 deaths)

Marinette - 523 cases (+9) (5 deaths)

Marquette - 81 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 26 cases

Milwaukee – 22,556 (+109) (474 deaths) (+2)

Monroe - 254 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 321 cases (+18) (1 death)

Oneida - 186 cases (+7)

Outagamie - 1,454 cases (+21) (16 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 815 cases (+11) (18 deaths)

Pepin - 46 cases

Pierce - 253 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

Polk - 147 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Portage - 481 cases (+7)

Price - 33 cases

Racine - 3,745 cases (+22) (84 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 38 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,506 (+8) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 22 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 537 cases (+27) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 120 cases (+4)

Shawano - 224 cases (+2)

Sheboygan - 893 cases (+20) (8 deaths)

St. Croix - 552 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Taylor - 77 cases (2 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Trempealeau - 387 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 79 cases (+1)

Vilas - 83 cases (+3)

Walworth - 1,534 cases (+8) (25 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 51 cases

Washington - 1,320 cases (+31) (24 deaths)

Waukesha - 4,998 cases (+100) (69 deaths) (+3)

Waupaca - 554 cases (+9) (16 deaths)

Waushara - 128 cases (1 death)

Winnebago - 1,309 cases (+16) (19 deaths)

Wood - 389 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 15 cases

Baraga - 6 cases

Chippewa - 33 cases

Delta – 97 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Dickinson – 59 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 128 cases (1 death)

Houghton – 48 cases

Iron - 23 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 4 cases

Mackinac - 22 cases

Marquette - 192 cases (+7) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 177 cases (+6)

Ontonagon – 28 cases

Schoolcraft - 13 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.