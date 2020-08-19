Advertisement

WARMER & MORE HUMID INTO WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly sunny and pretty comfortable. Overnight skies become partly cloudy and there’s still a small chance for a stray shower north of Green Bay. Skies return to mostly sunny conditions Thursday with warm highs in the low to middle 80s. It will feel humid and breezy. Thursday evening spotty showers are possible north of Green Bay.

Friday will be quite similar, warm, humid, and spotty afternoon showers limited to northern Wisconsin. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely through the rest of the state on Saturday. Any storms could include heavy downpours, but the risk of severe weather is LOW. Lingering pop-up showers are possible on Sunday.

The slightly unsettled weather continues into next week with additional shower and thunderstorm chances on Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A few more stray showers NORTH. Slightly humid. LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. Breezy at times. Spotty evening showers possible north of Green Bay. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. Chance of thunderstorms NORTH. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Variable clouds and sun. Very warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Maybe a shower NORTH? HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but not as humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A thunderstorm is possible, mainly NORTH. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorm chance. HIGH: 84

