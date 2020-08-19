Advertisement

VP Pence visits Wisconsin Wednesday as DNC continues in Milwaukee

Pence is traveling to Darien, a village east of Janesville.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Farmers & Ranchers for Trump Coalitions launch, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Wisconsin Wednesday to tout President Donald Trump’s economic record as the Democrats hold their convention in Milwaukee.

Pence is traveling to Darien, a village east of Janesville. The Trump Campaign says the Vice President will discuss the administration’s “America First trade policies.” The administration says its “pro-growth policies” have resulted in the creation of 15,000 manufacturing jobs in Wisconsin since 2016.

VP Pence in Darien

FIRST ALERT: Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Darien, Wisconsin.

Posted by WBAY TV-2 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Air Force Two touched down in Janesville Wednesday morning. From there, the Vice President travels to Darien for his address.

President Donald Trump visited Oshkosh Monday on the opening day of the DNC.

Republicans and Democrats are courting Wisconsin. The state voted blue for decades prior to Trump’s win in 2016. It’s seen as a swing state.

Supporters of Democratic candidate Joe Biden shot back by criticizing the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19.

“Mike Pence and Donald Trump have failed Wisconsin. COVID-19 cases continue to rise, communities across the state don’t have access to sufficient testing supplies, and health care facilities lack proper protective equipment to keep their essential workers safe. As the Democratic National Convention continues, the contrast between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ unifying vision for America and Trump and Pence’s failed leadership could not be more stark,” says Danielle Melfi, Biden for President Wisconsin.

The DNC is being held virtually in Milwaukee. Wednesday speakers include Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

Biden is scheduled to make his nomination speech Thursday from his home in Delaware.

