THE START OF A WARMING TREND...

Isolated showers NORTHEAST of Green Bay are drying up. They’ve been near a front that’s holding stationary along the Upper Michigan border. Otherwise, we’ll see more sunshine across the Fox Valley and into central Wisconsin, with high pressure in the neighborhood.

That stationary front is turning into a warm front, which is the leading edge of a more summer-like air mass. As we pick up a south-southwest wind behind that front, we’ll see a warming trend over the next few days. Inland high temperatures this afternoon will climb into the lower-half of 80s, with 70s lakeside. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday. There’s also going to be an increase in the humidity as we head into the weekend.

There’s also some unsettled weather ahead... We may see some thunderstorms across northern Wisconsin on Friday. There’s also scattered showers and thunderstorms at times this weekend, especially on Saturday. While the weekend will NOT be a total washout, if you have outdoor plans, keep an eye on specifics as we fine tune the forecast over the next couple days. Any storms on Saturday may have a few downpours and gusty winds. However, it looks like Saturday’s severe weather outlook will stay LOW for now.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A few more showers NORTH. Slightly humid. LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. Breezy at times. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. Chance of thunderstorms NORTH. HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Variable clouds and sun. Very warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Maybe a shower NORTH? HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but not as humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A thunderstorm is possible, mainly NORTH. HIGH: 85

