TE Tonyan ready to turn a corner for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Robert 'Bobby' Tonyan was a breakout camp star 2 years ago, caught that huge Aaron Rodgers bomb in Seattle in 2018, then wowed fans with his athletic catch in Dallas last year. Things looked to be ascending quite well for the tight end, before he realized he was injured on that catch against the Cowboys. "Adversity? I have been through so much adversity in my life," Tonyan said. "It literally is 90 percent about how you react to it."

Tonyan is healthy now, and is drawing rave reviews for his offseason work during the pandemic, offseason work he has done alongside the 49ers George Kittle, now the richest tight end in NFL history.

"Ever since we got the same agent out of college we have been together just working out and being very close friends," Tonyan said.

"Everything is a competition just because of the type of people we are, whether it's video games, the weight room, field work," Tonyan said. "We are always competing. He appreciates it because he has someone who is chasing him and I have someone I am chasing."

Tonyan firmly believes improvement is just as much about the mental side of the game as the physical one. And he has done everything in his power to get better in every area.

"The mental aspect of it is what you can control," Tonyan said. "You have to study, you have to be on top of your stuff preparing for games.

"What I have realized is that your mental is way stronger than your physical. Just having a strong mentality, not putting limitations on myself and not letting others put limitations on myself and just focusing on what I can control and being the best me."

And Tonyan believes the hours, and now years, he has put in with Green Bay will help him have a breakout year.

