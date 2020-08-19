Advertisement

TE Tonyan ready to turn a corner for Packers

Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan cathces a ball during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan cathces a ball during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Robert 'Bobby' Tonyan was a breakout camp star 2 years ago, caught that huge Aaron Rodgers bomb in Seattle in 2018, then wowed fans with his athletic catch in Dallas last year. Things looked to be ascending quite well for the tight end, before he realized he was injured on that catch against the Cowboys. "Adversity? I have been through so much adversity in my life," Tonyan said. "It literally is 90 percent about how you react to it."

Tonyan is healthy now, and is drawing rave reviews for his offseason work during the pandemic, offseason work he has done alongside the 49ers George Kittle, now the richest tight end in NFL history.

"Ever since we got the same agent out of college we have been together just working out and being very close friends," Tonyan said.

"Everything is a competition just because of the type of people we are, whether it's video games, the weight room, field work," Tonyan said. "We are always competing. He appreciates it because he has someone who is chasing him and I have someone I am chasing."

Tonyan firmly believes improvement is just as much about the mental side of the game as the physical one. And he has done everything in his power to get better in every area.

"The mental aspect of it is what you can control," Tonyan said. "You have to study, you have to be on top of your stuff preparing for games.

"What I have realized is that your mental is way stronger than your physical. Just having a strong mentality, not putting limitations on myself and not letting others put limitations on myself and just focusing on what I can control and being the best me."

And Tonyan believes the hours, and now years, he has put in with Green Bay will help him have a breakout year.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Maeda’s no-hitter ends in 9th; Twins top Brewers 4-3 in 12

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
With his move to Minnesota, Kenta Maeda welcomed the opportunity to be a full-time starter and finally be done dabbling in the bullpen.

Sports

Packers hold first padded practice

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
The Packers took to Ray Nitschke Field in pads for the first time this training camp.

Sports

Magic upset Bucks in Game 1

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT
|
8th-seeded Magic dominate Bucks in playoff opener 122-110

News

Oshkosh Area School District, Fox River Classic Conference postpone fall sports season

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the district, they plan to hold high school fall sports in the spring of 2021 which is said to be in alignment with a model provided by the WIAA, and add no seasons will be eliminated to make room for another season.

Latest News

Packers

Packers offer modified stadium tours as more fans visit Lambeau Field

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Alexander
It's not your typical August around Lambeau Field bustling with Packers fans, but the Packers are taking baby steps to welcome fans during the pandemic.

Sports

Packers keep momentum on second day of practice

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Packers complete the second day of practice in training camp

News

Mark Murphy: More than 80% of fans opt out of season tickets for upcoming season

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
During the interview, McCarren brought up the team’s decision to not have any fans attend at least the first two home games, and Murphy said that it was a tough decision.

Packers

Packers hold first training camp practice, Clark signs massive contract extension

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay kicked off training camp, 209 days after last stepping on a football field for last season's NFC Championship

News

Kenny Clark signs $70 million, 4-year extension with Packers

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The extension makes him the highest paid nose tackle in league history, and is the 12th highest paid defensive player in the NFL.

Packers

Green Bay Packers Claim Travis Fulgham

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT
|
By Dana Munro
Packers claim Wide Receiver Travis Fulgham this morning.