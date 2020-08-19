Street Music Week goes virtual, raises money for Feeding America

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Street Music Week is underway in Appleton, but it looks a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Typically, musicians line up on College Ave and play for crowds. This year, musicians will play behind Heid Music and the performances will be streamed on the Heid Music Facebook page.

The event is a fundraiser for Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin. The organization supports nearly 400 food pantries in our area. Many of those pantries have seen increased need due to the pandemic.

People are urged to donate online or in person at Heid Music, 308 E. College Ave.

"Right now because of the pandemic there are actually 40 percent of people are visiting pantries for the first time. They've never stepped foot in one. So we are actually seeing a lot of people are in their social circles experiencing someone who might be visiting a pantry for the first time," says Lisa Endl, Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin.

Feeding America says every dollar equals $10 in groceries. Feeding America buys in bulk to help save money.

Feeding America says every dollar equals $10 in groceries. Feeding America buys in bulk to help save money.

